Ananya Panday takes the lead in celebrity endorsements during IPL 18: Report

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen an interesting shift in the world of celebrity endorsements, with film actress Ananya Panday emerging as the most popular endorser. This article delves into the key trends observed in IPL 18, based on data from TAM Sports, covering ad volumes, celebrity endorsements, and sector-wise distribution.

Growth in Celebrity-Endorsed Ads

The 18th edition of IPL saw a 2% increase in the volume share of ads endorsed by celebrities compared to IPL 17. This suggests a stronger reliance on celebrity-driven marketing during the IPL season, highlighting how star power continues to play a critical role in brand campaigns.

Sector Breakdown: Film vs. Sports Personalities

In IPL 18, film actors dominated the celebrity endorsement landscape, capturing 41% of the ad volume share. Sports personalities, while still highly influential, accounted for 35% of the ad volume. This marks a subtle shift towards film stars in the realm of IPL marketing, with sports figures like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya still holding significant shares but facing competition from the glam quotient of Bollywood.

Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, surpassed all other celebrities in IPL 18. She claimed a 9% share of the total ad volume during the first 37 matches, outpacing even the reigning IPL endorsement giant, Shahrukh Khan, who had held the top spot in IPL 17. Notably, Ananya Panday and Shahrukh Khan were the only celebrities to feature among the top five endorsers in both IPL seasons.

Ad Volumes and Exposure

Celebrity endorsements in IPL 18 grew by 2%, with a consistent 61:39 ratio of celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity ads. Interestingly, the F&B sector emerged as a major category for celebrity endorsements, with two out of the top five endorsed categories belonging to F&B brands. Categories like biscuits, pan masala, and face wash dominated the space, signaling how consumer goods are increasingly leveraging star power.

Top Five Celebrity Endorsers in IPL 18

Ananya Panday (9% share)

Shahrukh Khan (8% share)

Salman Khan (7% share)

Ajay Devgan (5% share)

M.S. Dhoni (5% share)

The changing role of Sports Celebrities

In IPL 18, there was a noticeable shift in the number of sports personalities among the top endorsers. While cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Hardik Pandya held their ground, there was a drop in the overall number of sports celebrities involved in endorsements compared to IPL 17. This suggests that film actors are becoming more central to brands' IPL marketing strategies.

Impact of Celebrity-Endorsed Ads on Sectoral Growth

Top 5 Categories : The F&B sector emerged as the dominant player, contributing heavily to celebrity-endorsed ads, along with e-commerce and gaming. Biscuits Pan Masala Paints Face Wash

Top 5 Advertisers: Leading the ad volume charge in IPL 18 were brands like Sporta Technologies, Playgames 24*7, and Parle Biscuits, which contributed significantly to celebrity-endorsed campaigns.

As brands continue to align with the cultural pulse of the nation, IPL remains a pivotal platform for leveraging the star power of Bollywood and cricketing legends alike.