Auto sector dominated print ads with 15.2% share in 2024: Report

The latest TAM AdEx report reveals a 58% increase in print ad space in 2024 compared to 2020, with a modest 1% rise over the previous year. The quarterly trends show a 9% growth in ad space per publication in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter.

Leading sectors and categories



The auto sector led print advertising in 2024, contributing 15.2% of the total ad space, followed closely by the services sector at 14.9%. Within the auto category, cars accounted for 8% of ad space, while two-wheelers secured a 6% share. Notably, two-wheelers recorded the highest growth among the top 10 categories, increasing by 29% year-on-year.

Sales promotion ads

In 2024, sales promotion ads accounted for 32% of total print ad space, playing a crucial role in driving advertising strategies. Multiple promotions led the category with a 48% share, offering combined deals and bundled offers, while discount promotions followed at 39%, highlighting price reductions and special deals. Brand promotion ads, which focused solely on product awareness without additional incentives, made up 65% of the ad space.

Advertisers and brands



Over 78,000 advertisers and 104,000 brands utilised print advertising in 2024. Among them, Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the top advertiser, while Honda Activa H Smart led the brand rankings. The top 10 advertisers collectively contributed 14% of the total ad space, with notable entries from Hero Motocorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Tata Motors.

Festive advertising



Deepavali remained the most prominent festival for print advertising, capturing 28% of the total ad space in 2024. It was followed by Navratri/Durga Puja at 21% and Christmas/New Year at 15%.

Ad innovations and positions



Ad innovation also marked a notable trend, with figured outline emerging as the leading innovative ad layout, followed by French window and tab formats. The top five innovative ad layouts collectively accounted for 0.6% of total ad space.

In terms of ad positioning, jacket-full page ads were the most preferred, with more than 8,400 brands opting for this format, led by Allen Career Institute.

The report highlights the resilience of print advertising, with sectors like auto, services, and education driving ad volumes, while festive themes and promotional strategies continue to shape the landscape.

Access the full report here: