BFSI ad volumes on television increased by 4% in Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22 - TAM AdEx Report

As per a recent report by TAM AdEx, Ad Space in the BFSI sector decreased by 7% in Jan-Jun’23 in Print over Jan-Jun’22. BFSI sector's ad volumes on television spiked by 4% during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22.

The top 10 Brands of the BFSI sector added up to 42% share of ad volumes in H1’23 over H1’22 with Muthoot Finance Loan Against Gold leading the list. News Channels were most preferred by BFSI players to advertise in Jan-Jun’23.

The report reveals that Advertisers of the BFSI sector preferred 20 - 40 sec ad size on TV during H1’23.

The report further states that on Digital media, ad impressions observed a massive surge of 91% during H1’23 compared to H1’22.

Here is the full report: