Despite 1.12% decline in ad volumes, IPL 2025 attracts over 100 advertisers: TAM report

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) advertising landscape continues to evolve, with the latest TAM Sports report covering the first 62 matches of IPL 2025 (22 March–20 May) revealing a nuanced picture of commercial activity during live broadcasts.

Despite a slight 1.12% decline in total TV ad volumes compared to IPL 2024, indexed at 98.9 versus last year’s 100, the tournament has drawn a broader base of advertisers and brands. The number of advertisers rose sharply by 23.8%, crossing the 100 mark, while the count of active brands grew by 25.85% to over 180. The number of advertising categories held steady, remaining above 65.

The data, gathered from 28 channels, up from 24 in IPL 2024, reflects a diversification in the advertiser profile. While mouth fresheners claimed the top spot among categories with a 13% share of ad time, biscuits followed closely at 10%. E-commerce gaming, aerated soft drinks, and corporate-financial institutions also made significant inroads. This marks a shift from last season’s dominance of gaming platforms and broader food-related products.

Among individual advertisers, Parle Biscuits led with an 8% share, trailed by Vishnu Packaging, known for Vimal Elaichi, at 7%, and Reliance Consumer Products at 6%.

The report also highlights the influx of 27 new categories, such as Retail Outlets – Clothing/Textiles/Fashion, while 28 categories, including chocolates and cement, did not return this season, suggesting an evolving advertising focus.

Significantly, 133 new brands entered the IPL ad space, with Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Rapido Bike Taxi & Auto App, and Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi among the most visible. The high number of new entrants underlines IPL’s continued appeal as a launchpad for emerging brands and challengers.

Platform preferences showed a split in dominance. Amul Butter emerged as the top exclusive brand on Hindi and English-language channels, while Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL franchise topped among regional feeds. However, Vimal Elaichi maintained dominance across both channel categories, reaffirming its mass-market strategy. In total, 104 brands advertised across both Hindi/English and regional channels, a testament to IPL’s unparalleled reach.

As IPL continues to drive massive eyeballs, these figures reinforce its position as a high-stakes advertising arena, even amid marginal fluctuations in volume.