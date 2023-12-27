Digital ad impressions witness an increase of 43% in Jul-Sept’23: TAM AdEx report

TAM Media Research has released its quarterly report for Digital Advertising from July to September 2023. As per the report, digital medium witnessed an increase in impressions by 43% in Jul-Sept’23 compared to Jan-Mar’23.

It has been observed that the period between Jul-Sept’23 observed growth of 30% in ad impressions compared to the same period in 2022. The Services and Computers Sectors retained their first and second positions with 51% and 11% share of ad impressions in Jul Sept’23 over Apr-Jun’23. The top 10 sectors together have added 86% share of ad impressions in this period, according to the report.

This period also witnessed categories like Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media ascending to the first position with a 13% share of ad impressions over Apr-Jun’23 while Cars and Laptops/Notebooks categories were the new entrants in the top 10 categories during Jul-Sept’23 over Apr-Jun’23. Together, the top 10 categories added a 55% share of ad impressions.

Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media witnessed the highest increase in impressions with growth of 27% followed by Cars with 133% growth during Jul-Sept’23 compared to Apr-Jun’23.

Amazon Online India has retained its first position as the leading advertiser during quarters one, two and three of the year 2023. Amazon and Snapchat also happened to be the two advertisers present in the top 10 list for all three quarters of 2023.

When it comes to web publishers, Twitter.com was the leading publisher with a 44% share of ad impressions, whereas Youtube.com secured the second position with a 12% share of ad impressions.

Desktop Display was the leading Digital Platform with a 46% share of impressions during Jul-Sept’23 followed by In-APP Display with 16% share. The report also found that Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting ads on Digital platforms, accounting for 86% of total ad impressions, followed by Ad Network method with an 11% share in Jul-Sept’23.

