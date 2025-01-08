Education sector claims the top spot with a 17% share of print ad space in Jan-Sep’24: report

The latest TAM AdEx report highlights a 3% increase in print advertising space during January to September 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, signaling a positive trend for the medium despite the dominance of digital platforms. Key insights from the report reveal the shifting dynamics and preferences of advertisers across sectors, brands, and promotional strategies.

The education sector emerged as the leader, accounting for 17% of total ad space. This was followed by services (15%), automobiles (14%), and banking/finance (11%). Notably, telecom products jumped seven positions to secure a spot in the top ten sectors, reflecting significant growth.

The cars category retained its top position with a 7% share of ad space, while two-wheelers saw an impressive 49% growth, rising to the third spot. Corporate-financial institutions also stood out, witnessing a 2.63x increase in ad volume compared to the previous year.

Sales promotions formed 29% of the total ad space, with discount and multiple promotions collectively covering 86% of this category. This emphasis on promotional advertising reflects advertisers’ strategies to drive consumer engagement and sales.

Honda Shine 100 was the top brand, showcasing its strong market presence. Maruti Suzuki India and SBS Biotech were among the leading advertisers, alongside four other automobile giants, further solidifying the auto sector’s dominance. Over 115,000 advertisers were active during the period, underscoring the medium’s broad appeal.

While the top ten advertisers contributed 14% of the total ad space, the highly fragmented market featured over 1.43 lakh brands.

Here is the full report: