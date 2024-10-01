More than two-thirds of Gen Z prefer consuming short-form content: Report

Publicis Groupe India has released a comprehensive research report delving into the unique preferences, behaviours, and attitudes of Generation Z in India. As the first generation to be fully immersed in the digital age, Gen Z has grown up in a multi-screen world—constantly engaging with devices from tablets and smartphones to laptops and connected TVs.

While there is already extensive data available on this digitally savvy cohort, there exists significant gap in understanding their specific relationships with various key categories that directly impact marketers and the industry at large. Recognising that this emerging generation behaves distinctly from previous ones, the in-depth study uncovers insights that will shape future strategies and drive meaningful engagement.

This research is critical for marketers as it highlights new opportunities within a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, and can give a competitive advantage in an increasingly Gen Z-focused market. The research employed a multi-dimensional methodology to capture a holistic view of this generation. It combined in-depth interviews, focus groups, influencer interviews, and quantitative surveys. The report is based on both qualitative and quantitative research, with qualitative insights gathered from over 3,000 respondents aged 18 to 26 years across the North, South, East, and West regions of the country. This report explores the distinctive traits and behaviors of Generation Z, shedding light on their values, motivations, and preferences in areas such as media, finance, fashion, health, food, and beverages. It offers insights into how this generation pursues meaningful experiences, embraces fluidity, and drives change in the digital era.

Key insights from the report:

The findings, based on research conducted by Kantar across India, reveal 6 generational truths about the Gen Z cohort that manifest across their interactions with key product and service categories. The truths are GenZs are experience collectors, purposeful explorers, Inspired by charismatic personalities, abundance of things, exploration of physical health as well as mental health and tech is their 5th sense.

Large trends that have come out from various categories are as follows: -

Media – Authenticity is the key in the content that a GenZ adapts, and they don’t blindly consume any content.

Finance – Prefer quick returns and spend it on experiences rather than saving huge sum for long term future

Health – Mental health is a priority for them, with a focus on stress reduction, quality sleep, and building better relationships, reflecting their commitment to overall well-being.

Fashion - Gen Z's fashion is shaped by sustainability, inclusivity, and self-expression.

Food – Prioritise health in their snacks by choosing options with natural ingredients and minimal processing

Beverages - Choose beverages that align with their values of health, sustainability, and tradition.

This report offers valuable insights for brands and businesses to engage more effectively with this influential and diverse generation by tailoring strategies to their unique needs and preferences.

To access the full report, click here.