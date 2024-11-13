Indian kids spend 60% more time online watching videos than they did two years ago: report

Post-pandemic trends indicate that Gen Alpha—children born roughly between 2010 and 2025—are engaging with digital media at unprecedented levels. With greater access to online platforms, this generation is shaping family decisions around food, entertainment, and household purchases, particularly in areas such as IT products, durable goods, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

In response to this shift, Kantar has released its 2024 Kidscan India Report, offering insights into the lifestyles and influences of Gen Alpha in India. The study covers approximately 2,500 children aged 5-14, as well as parents from socio-economic classes NCCS A, B, and C across 14 cities. The report provides an in-depth look at how Gen Alpha engages with brands in sectors like food, beverages, technology, and media, with a particular emphasis on their consumption of television and digital content. Additionally, it examines the psychological and social factors that shape this generation's preferences, ambitions, and lifestyle choices.

Puneet Avasthi, Director, Specialist Businesses, Insights, South Asia, Kantar, said about the report: “Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven’t seen before. Their influence is far-reaching, from tech and entertainment choices to key household purchases. The 2024 Kidscan Report captures these shifts, providing brands with invaluable insights into the preferences and digital behaviours of this new generation. For brands, understanding Gen Alpha is not just an opportunity but an imperative to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape”

The report outlines several key findings about Gen Alpha’s behavior and influence. A significant trend is the autonomy granted by parents over career choices, with 55% of parents allowing their children full discretion in choosing their future paths. This generation also plays an active role in household purchases: the influence of Gen Alpha on family decisions for products like Smart TVs has increased by 1.46 times compared to 2022.

Gen Alpha’s digital engagement is on the rise, with online video consumption seeing a 60% increase over the past year. This preference for digital media is mirrored in their recreational activities, with 69% of children preferring video games over outdoor play. The report also reveals a shift in social dynamics, as Gen Alpha increasingly values close, open relationships with parents. Today, 57% more children choose to share their personal secrets with their mothers rather than friends, signaling a shift toward more family-centered social bonds.

These findings reflect how Gen Alpha’s evolving digital preferences and social values are redefining family interactions and influencing broader market trends across multiple sectors.