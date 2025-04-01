Influencer ads engage 59% of IPL viewers: Report

In the lead-up to this year’s IPL season, a survey conducted by iCubesWire divulges a compelling trend in consumer behavior. Brands tapping on influencers are not just winning attention, they’re winning consumers.

Conducted among 5042 IPL enthusiasts aged between 18 and 45, this survey deciphers what drives recall, trust, engagement and purchasing decisions that follow during the most-watched cricketing event in India.

The survey makes one thing clear, and that’s the modern marketer’s best bet might be an Influencer in a cricket jersey.





Key findings

Influencer-led campaigns are now on top of their game. When asked if they remember seeing influencers promoting brands during the IPL season, an overwhelming 65% of respondents recalled coming across campaigns backed by influencers.

Fifty percent of respondents said they consume IPL-related influencer content on YouTube, followed by Twitter/X (32%) and Instagram (12%). This underlines a strong preference for visual and long-form storytelling during the IPL season. For marketers, it’s clear as day why they should not shy away from using YouTube.

38% of respondents said entertainment influencers captured their attention the most during IPL promotions. What’s interesting is they even beat out sports influencers (25%) and cricketers (18%). This suggests that personality-driven, relatable content from entertainers has an edge over celeb appeal.

51% of respondents said they find behind-the-scenes cricket content the most enjoyable, followed by funny memes or reels (25%) and in-match product placements at a low of 19%. This suggests there’s a growing appetite for authenticity and storytelling over hardcore sales tactics. Fans want exclusive content and not plain and simple ads. For brands the task is to create narrative rich, exclusive-feeling content.

14% of respondents said they have made a purchase because of IPL influencer campaign. It’s an impressive figure when put against traditional advertising benchmarks. In a cluttered media environment, where CTR and conversion rates are often found in single digits, this level of direct influence builds a strong case for creator credibility.

35% of respondents said that they trust IPL influencer promotions more when there’s a long-term association with the brand. 31% said it’s creative content while 27% pointed to the influencer’s genuine love for the team. This reveals that trust is not only built through charming faces but through sustained storytelling that is carried forward. Brands must invest in long-term creator relationships to go beyond the surface.

A larger 59% reported engaging with IPL influencer content while only 9% claimed they never engage at all. This clearly shows that the majority of viewers are interactive with influencer created posts at some level, making a point that these campaigns are not just being seen but also are talked about.





Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, shared his thoughts, “We should not look at IPL as just a TVC faceoff. It’s much more segregated. It’s multi device, multi-channel influencer driven festival of consumer engagement. Data continues to show us that brands investing in creators, are seeing higher ROI than a traditional ad only strategy.”