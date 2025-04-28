IPL 2025 sees 6% growth in television ad volumes: TAM report

Television advertising volumes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have registered a 6% year-on-year increase, according to the latest report by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

The analysis, which covers the first 40 matches of IPL Season 18, shows that the ad volume index rose from 100 in IPL 17 to 106 in the current season. This growth was supported by an expansion in broadcaster participation, with 28 channels airing the matches compared to 24 channels last year. The data accounts for advertisements during live matches, excluding promotional content and non-match segments.

While the number of advertising categories declined by 6%, dropping from over 60 to over 55, the number of advertisers increased by 15%, rising from more than 70 to over 80. Similarly, brands advertised grew by 20%, with the count moving from over 120 to more than 145.

Mouth fresheners emerged as the leading category with a 13% share of ad volumes, overtaking the e-commerce gaming sector, which held a 9% share. Biscuits followed closely with a 10% share, while aerated soft drinks and corporate financial institutes captured 6% and 5% respectively.

Among individual advertisers, Parle Biscuits retained its position at the top, accounting for 10% of the total ad volume. Vishnu Packaging ranked second with a 7% share, followed by Reliance Consumer Products (6%), Dream11 (5%), and K P Pan Foods (4%).

IPL 18 also witnessed the entry of 21 new advertising categories, including biscuits, and the addition of 102 new brands such as Parle Platina Hide & Seek and Campa Cola. Advertising preferences varied across platforms, with national channels favouring products like Amul Butter, while regional channels showcased brands such as Vimal Elaichi.

In a related trend, IPL 14 (2020) had seen a 217% surge in sports advertising volumes, a pattern that the current season appears to be echoing.