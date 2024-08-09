News genre ad volumes up 5% in Jan-Jun’24: Report

TAM AdEx has monitored 600+ TV channels to understand the News advertising trends in comparison to the previous half-yearly period Jan-Jun, top spenders and channel genres.

The advertising landscape for news channels on television saw notable shifts in the first half of 2024. The report by TAM AdEx e highlights the key trends, sectoral shifts, and leading players in the news genre.

From January to June 2024, news genre ad volumes saw a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights a notable shift in sectoral advertising trends, with the ‘Food & Beverages’ sector emerging as the leading advertiser, surpassing the ‘Services’ sector, which held the top position in the previous year.

Top sectors and categories

Leading Sectors : Food & Beverages : Dominated with a 15% share. Services : Followed with 13%. Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipment : Held a solid 11% share.

:

Top Categories : Cement : Led with 4% of ad volumes, a significant rise from 5th position last year. Toilet Soaps and Cars were also prominent, but Retail Outlets-Jewellers dropped to 4th from the top spot in 2023.

:

Leading advertisers and brands

Top advertisers : Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Unilever retained their top positions. Ultratech Cement emerged as the leading brand in news advertising.

:

Top brands : Ultratech Cement topped the list. Other notable brands included Harpic Power Plus and Kaveri Mehendi .

:

Growth Highlights

Categories with the highest growth : Cement : Saw a 41% increase in ad seconds. Beauty Accessories/Products : Experienced a dramatic growth of 511 times. Commercial Vehicles and Hair Dyes also saw significant increases.

:

Channel Subgenres

Leading subgenres : Hindi News led with a 19% share of ad volumes. Other notable subgenres included Tamil News , Bengali News , and Kannada News .

:

You can find the entire report here.