Advertisment
Report

News genre ad volumes up 5% in Jan-Jun’24: Report

The TAM AdEx report reveals that the first half of 2024 revealed dynamic shifts in news genre advertising, with significant growth in categories like cement and beauty products.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
News genre ad volumes

TAM AdEx has monitored 600+ TV channels to understand the News advertising trends in comparison to the previous half-yearly period Jan-Jun, top spenders and channel genres. 

The advertising landscape for news channels on television saw notable shifts in the first half of 2024. The report by TAM AdEx e highlights the key trends, sectoral shifts, and leading players in the news genre.

From January to June 2024, news genre ad volumes saw a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights a notable shift in sectoral advertising trends, with the ‘Food & Beverages’ sector emerging as the leading advertiser, surpassing the ‘Services’ sector, which held the top position in the previous year.

Top sectors and categories

  • Leading Sectors:
    • Food & Beverages: Dominated with a 15% share.
    • Services: Followed with 13%.
    • Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipment: Held a solid 11% share.
  • Top Categories:
    • Cement: Led with 4% of ad volumes, a significant rise from 5th position last year.
    • Toilet Soaps and Cars were also prominent, but Retail Outlets-Jewellers dropped to 4th from the top spot in 2023.

Leading advertisers and brands

  • Top advertisers:
    • Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Unilever retained their top positions.
    • Ultratech Cement emerged as the leading brand in news advertising.
  • Top brands:
    • Ultratech Cement topped the list.
    • Other notable brands included Harpic Power Plus and Kaveri Mehendi.

Growth Highlights

  • Categories with the highest growth:
    • Cement: Saw a 41% increase in ad seconds.
    • Beauty Accessories/Products: Experienced a dramatic growth of 511 times.
    • Commercial Vehicles and Hair Dyes also saw significant increases.

Channel Subgenres

  • Leading subgenres:
    • Hindi News led with a 19% share of ad volumes.
    • Other notable subgenres included Tamil News, Bengali News, and Kannada News.

You can find the entire report here. 

TAM AdEx News Genre