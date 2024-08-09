News genre ad volumes up 5% in Jan-Jun’24: Report

TAM AdEx has monitored 600+ TV channels to understand the News advertising trends in comparison to the previous half-yearly period Jan-Jun, top spenders and channel genres.
The advertising landscape for news channels on television saw notable shifts in the first half of 2024. The report by TAM AdEx e highlights the key trends, sectoral shifts, and leading players in the news genre.
From January to June 2024, news genre ad volumes saw a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights a notable shift in sectoral advertising trends, with the ‘Food & Beverages’ sector emerging as the leading advertiser, surpassing the ‘Services’ sector, which held the top position in the previous year.
Top sectors and categories
- Leading Sectors:
- Food & Beverages: Dominated with a 15% share.
- Services: Followed with 13%.
- Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipment: Held a solid 11% share.
- Top Categories:
- Cement: Led with 4% of ad volumes, a significant rise from 5th position last year.
- Toilet Soaps and Cars were also prominent, but Retail Outlets-Jewellers dropped to 4th from the top spot in 2023.
Leading advertisers and brands
- Top advertisers:
- Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Unilever retained their top positions.
- Ultratech Cement emerged as the leading brand in news advertising.
- Top brands:
- Ultratech Cement topped the list.
- Other notable brands included Harpic Power Plus and Kaveri Mehendi.
Growth Highlights
- Categories with the highest growth:
- Cement: Saw a 41% increase in ad seconds.
- Beauty Accessories/Products: Experienced a dramatic growth of 511 times.
- Commercial Vehicles and Hair Dyes also saw significant increases.
Channel Subgenres
- Leading subgenres:
- Hindi News led with a 19% share of ad volumes.
- Other notable subgenres included Tamil News, Bengali News, and Kannada News.
