Parle tops in-home brand rankings with 7980 mn CRP's: Kantar report

According to Kantar's Brand Footprint India report, seven brands in the top 25 in-home rankings have seen over a 20% penetration increase in the last decade, led by Britannia, followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast and more.

Kantar has released the 12th edition of its annual Brand Footprint India report. The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. 

The report's key findings include the following:

 In-Home segment: 

  1. With a CRP score of 7980 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 12th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products.  

  1. Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s) continue to grow, however are slightly lower than last year. Overall, CRP’s have increased almost 33% in the last five years.

 

  1. All sectors have seen a CRP growth slow down, except dairy:

 

  1. Brands chosen more often have a greater probability of growing in CRP:

  1. Haldiram’s and Balaji are the only two brands in the 2024 top 25 in-home brand list to grow by more than 30% in CRPs in 2023.

  1. Sunfeast leads the way in the biggest penetration gains in 2023 at 6.4. The following brands make it to the top 10 list:

 

  1. Seven brands in the top 25 in-home rankings show more than 20% penetration increase in the last decade. Britannia leads the way, followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast, Haldiram’s, Patanjali, Brooke Bond and Vim.  

 

Out of Home segment:

  1. Britannia leads the way in the 2nd edition of OOH brand rankings with 628 million CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 rankings are all snacking brands and remain the same as 2023.

  1. The five Most Chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza and Bisleri.  

 

Brand Footprint Top 10 Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brands of India in 2023: 

2024 Rank

2023 Rank

Brand

CRP (Mn)

1

1

Parle Products

7980

2

2

Britannia

7937

3

3

Amul

6137

4

4

Clinic Plus

4144

5

5

Tata Consumer Products

3035

6 

8

Surf Excel 

2784

7

10

Sunfeast

2715

8

6

Nandini

2492

9

9

Aavin

2333

10

7

Colgate 

2211

 

Brand Footprint Top 10 Most Chosen OOH FMCG Brands of India in 2023:   

2024 Rank

2023 Rank

Brand

CRP (Mn)

1

1

Britannia

628

2

2

Haldiram’s 

442

3

3

Cadbury 

427

4

4

Balaji 

362

5

5

Parle Products

302

6

6

Lay’s

268

7

7

Amul

252

8

8

Kurkure

195

9

9

Sunfeast

178

10

10

Bingo

167

Speaking about this year’s report and rankings, K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said, “Consumer choice is very reliable strength test for a brand across market conditions and Brand Footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for over a decade now. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in-turn, their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRP’s. We also introduced an out-of-home rankings last year as OOH consumption is on the rise and has different choice triggers.”

You can view the full report down below: 

Kantar britannia Parle kantar Brand Footprint India Report