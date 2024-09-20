Print ad space saw an increase of 5% in H1 2024 compared to 2023: TAM report

TAM AdEx released its half yearly advertising report in Print from the period of January to June 2024. In the first half of 2024, ad space per publication experienced an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2023, continuing a consistent growth trajectory observed in previous years. The education sector emerged as the frontrunner, capturing 19% of the ad space, followed closely by services at 15% and the automotive sector at 13%. Together, the top five sectors accounted for over 60% of print ad space.



Maruti Suzuki India led the ranks as the top advertiser, with SBS Biotech following closely behind. A jump was noted for Samsung India, which climbed from the 30th to the 6th position. The top ten advertisers collectively contributed 14% of the ad space, with eight maintaining their positions from the previous year, reflecting stability within the advertising landscape.

The automotive sector demonstrated the highest growth in ad space at 25%. Significant increases were also recorded in the cellular phones category, which saw a 2.9 times rise, alongside a 29% growth in two-wheelers. Notably, advertising for cars topped the charts during this period, marking a shift in consumer interest and market trends.

In terms of brand performance, Honda Shine 100 emerged as the leading brand in print advertisements, supported by a strong presence from the education sector, which accounted for four out of the top ten brands. Collectively, the top ten brands represented 6% of the print ad space.

Hindi publications maintained a 38% share of ad space, while English publications experienced a slight decline to 26%. Together, Hindi and English publications contributed to over 60% of the ad volume from January to June 2024.

Sales promotions constituted 28% of print ad space, with discount promotions leading at 44% and multiple promotions closely following at 41%. This trend indicates a strategic focus among advertisers on driving sales through promotional strategies.

