TV ad volumes saw 4% decrease in Q1 of 2024: TAM Report

The latest quarterly report from TAM India reveals insights into television advertising trends during the first quarter of 2024, specifically from January to March.

According to the report, there was a 4% decrease in television advertising volumes compared to the same period in 2023, indicating shifts in advertising strategies or market dynamics. Whereas, the Food & Beverages sector emerged as a dominant force during Jan-Mar 2024, solidifying its top position with a 26% share of television advertising, surpassing its performance from the corresponding period in 2023. This sector's strong presence suggests continued investment and strategic focus on television advertising to reach consumers effectively.

Moving further, the report highlights the significant contribution of the top 10 advertisers, who collectively accounted for 46% of ad volumes during the quarter with Hindustan Unilever emerged as the leading advertiser in this group. Additionally, Reckitt Benckiser showcased notable strength in advertising, with 5 out of the top 10 brands belonging to this company during Jan-Mar 2024, indicating the brand's active engagement in television advertising across multiple product categories.

One of the trends was observed in the Mutual Funds category, which experienced a ninefold increase in advertising volumes during Jan-Mar 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting a growing interest and investment in financial products and services, as well as strategic marketing efforts within this sector.

The report also highlights positive growth across various categories, with over 165 top-growing categories witnessing increased advertising activity during the quarter.

In terms of channel preferences, General Entertainment Channels (GEC) emerged as the most popular genre for advertising during Jan-Mar 2024 with the top 5 channel genres collectively accounting for more than 90% share of ad volumes during this period.

