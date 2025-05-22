TV ad spends plunge 65% in Q4 2024; print grows 10%, digital inches up 2%: Report

Print advertising in India’s lifestyle and apparels sector saw a notable resurgence in 2024, with 1,860 new advertisers contributing to a 21% rise in ad spends, according to a new report by Excellent Publicity based on TAM Media Research data.

The report details a shifting advertising landscape, with digital and print channels gaining ground while television saw a significant decline. In Q4 2024, television ad spends in the category dropped 65% compared to the same period in 2023. In contrast, print grew by 10% and digital rose marginally by 2%.

Digital leads, but print gains momentum

Despite the year-on-year drop in overall digital spends, the medium maintained the highest share of ad investments in the category at an average of 51%. Nykaa e-Retail emerged as the top digital advertiser, accounting for 22% of all digital ad spends, while Facebook remained the dominant platform, capturing 88% of the category’s digital outlay. Display ads made up over 90% of digital formats, followed by video at 7%.

The report also noted a 12% increase in radio ad spends, while TV and digital declined 59% and 71%, respectively, when compared to 2022. On radio, Alishan, Reliance Retail, and The Chennai Skills Group were the top advertisers, with Radio Mirchi leading as the preferred station. The South Zone accounted for the majority of radio ad placements at 51%.

TV ad spends decline despite celebrity endorsements

While television’s share of spend declined, celebrity endorsements continued to play a prominent role, constituting 38% of total ad duration. Actress Kiara Advani was the most visible face in TV ads during the year.

General entertainment channels (GEC) accounted for 51% of total TV ad spends, followed by news channels at 25%. Prime Time remained the preferred slot, with weekends seeing the highest ad frequency. April to June marked the peak period for advertising across channels, aligned with the IPL and ICC cricket events.

Myntra Designs and Reliance Retail led the category on television, with the top 10 advertisers contributing nearly 80% of overall TV ad spends. New entrants included Lifestyle International, Maangalya Shopping Mall, and The Chennai Shopping Mall. More than 90 advertisers were new to TV in 2024.

Print advertising focused on promotions

Reliance Retail led in print with a 17% share, followed by Chandana Bros at 4%. The top 10 print advertisers made up 39% of total spends. Print advertising remained regionally driven, with the South Zone accounting for 37% of the total, followed by North (31%) and East (17%).

Sales-driven messaging dominated the print space, with discount promotions making up 43% and multi-promotion formats close behind at 42%. Print ads were largely published on weekends and during major sporting events.

Commenting on the trends, Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder and Director at Excellent Publicity, said the sector is leveraging both traditional and digital media to achieve scale and engagement. “While traditional media continues to offer mass reach, digital platforms are increasingly being used for precise targeting and real-time engagement,” he said.

The report underscores a significant shift in how lifestyle and apparel brands are deploying media strategies, with digital dominance being balanced by a notable print revival and continued regional and time-sensitive targeting across platforms.