How Amul’s celebration of Janmashtami has evolved over the years

If there’s one brand known to engage deeply in festive marketing, it’s Amul. Even more so when it comes to Janmashtami. Amul has consistently showcased its strong connection to Indian culture through its clever and impactful advertising.

Over the years, Amul’s celebration of Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, has become a recurring highlight in its series of topical advertisements. These ads, known for their wit, humor, and cultural relevance, have contributed significantly to the brand's persona, making Amul a household name that resonates with every Indian.

Seamless association

Amul’s association with Janmashtami goes beyond mere marketing. The festival, which celebrates the playful and loving nature of Lord Krishna, aligns perfectly with the brand's image of warmth, joy, and nourishment. Lord Krishna's love for butter (Makhan) is a central theme in many of the Janmashtami campaigns, creating a natural and seamless connection between the deity and Amul’s flagship product – butter.

Evolving themes

Over the years, Amul has explored various themes in its Janmashtami creatives, each reflecting the evolving social and cultural landscape of India. These themes often revolve around the playful nature of Lord Krishna, the traditional Dahi Handi celebration, and contemporary events tied to the festival.

Krishna’s love for butter: One of the most recurring themes in Amul’s Janmashtami ads is Krishna’s childhood fondness for butter. The brand’s mascot, the Amul girl, is often depicted as a modern-day “Makhan Chor” (butter thief), mirroring Krishna’s playful antics. This theme not only reinforces the product’s association with purity and taste but also brings a touch of nostalgia and cultural pride.

Dahi Handi celebrations: Amul’s creatives frequently highlight the Dahi Handi tradition, where teams of young men form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd or butter, symbolising Krishna’s childhood games. These ads often playfully incorporate current events or trends, making them both relevant and engaging.

Contemporary takes on tradition: Amul’s Janmashtami campaigns often blend tradition with contemporary social issues or popular culture. Whether it's referencing a popular movie, a political event, or a social trend, Amul manages to stay topical while respecting the essence of the festival. This approach has helped the brand remain fresh and relatable across generations.

Campaign-ic tradition

Being a dairy brand, Amul’s connection to Janmashtami is a natural fit and the brand has been able to leverage it to its advantage over the years through its campaigns.

‘Makhan chor’ series: In this series, the Amul girl is depicted as a mischievous butter thief, drawing parallels with the young Krishna. These ads often play on words, combining the festival’s traditional elements with a modern twist. For instance, one creative showed the Amul girl stealing butter from a refrigerator, a nod to Krishna’s legendary love for butter.

Dahi Handi and Bollywood: Amul has cleverly used the popularity of Bollywood to enhance its Janmashtami campaigns. In one such ad, the Amul girl is seen participating in a Dahi Handi celebration, dressed as a popular Bollywood character, making the campaign both culturally and socially relevant.

Social commentary: Amul has never shied away from using its platform to comment on social issues. During Janmashtami, the brand has crafted ads that subtly address contemporary issues, such as gender equality, environmental conservation, and more, while keeping the festive spirit intact.

Janmashtami persona

Amul’s Janmashtami celebrations have significantly contributed to the brand’s persona of being witty, culturally grounded, and socially aware. The use of humour, puns, and wordplay in the ads not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The consistency in celebrating Janmashtami year after year has also helped Amul establish a strong emotional connection with its consumers, who look forward to these creatives as part of the festival’s tradition.

Amul’s celebration of Janmashtami over the years is a noteworthy example of how a brand can blend tradition with modernity, creating a lasting impact on its audience. Each Janmashtami campaign adds another layer to Amul’s legacy. By associating itself with Janmashtami, Amul is able to honour Indian culture and strengthen its brand identity as one that is joyful, playful, and intrinsically Indian.