The role of nostalgia in Amul’s summer marketing

For those of us raised in India's overlooked provincial cities, where life unfolded at an unhurried pace and Kwality Walls represented the height of indulgence, life's pleasures were modest and anticipated joys few. Yet when summer's oppressive heat descended, we knew with absolute certainty that our otherwise utilitarian refrigerator would shelter at least one comfort: Amul ice cream.

I recall with crystalline clarity my mother's impromptu dairy science lesson, explaining the technical distinction between 'frozen desserts' and authentic ice cream. Her careful articulation of milk fat percentages and ingredients transformed my childhood preference into an enduring principle; from that moment forward, only Amul would do.

The popular Amul butterscotch ice cream cup

Now, as adults with more money to spend, we might occasionally buy brands like Häagen-Dazs or Baskin-Robbins. These imported treats might find a temporary spot in our freezers. But Amul is always there, our constant favourite. It’s a comforting taste of home that brings back memories, connecting our simpler childhoods with our lives today through its familiar tricolor packaging and taste. And summer is when the brand steps up its game. With soaring temperatures comes a surge in demand for refreshing and cooling products, making it the perfect season for the brand to amplify its marketing and advertising efforts.

Let’s take a closer look at how Amul leverages the summer heat to drive its campaigns and connect with consumers and with other players in the market.

Moment marketing

Amul’s iconic 'Amul Girl' campaigns are a cornerstone of its marketing strategy. During summer, these advertisements often feature witty takes on current events, festivals, or pop culture moments while tying them back to its products. For example, during cricket tournaments in the summer season, Amul may release ads promoting ice creams as the perfect snack for watching matches.

These topical campaigns not only entertain but also create a strong emotional connection with audiences. The humour and creativity behind these ads make them widely shareable on social media, enhancing brand visibility.

For example, recently, when the world was taken by the Ghibli trend, the brand wasted no time posting its version on social media.



Additionally, it leverages digital platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to promote its summer offerings effectively. Its campaigns include visually appealing posts featuring chilled beverages and ice creams, often accompanied by hashtags like #AmulSummerTreats or #ChillyourDil.

The brand also collaborates with food influencers who create recipes using Amul products, showcasing their versatility. For example, influencers may share videos of making smoothies or desserts with Amul Ice Creams or flavoured milk. These campaigns not only boost engagement but also drive sales by inspiring customers to try new ways of enjoying their products.

Behind its marketing efforts is Amul’s consistent use of a single brand name across all its products. During summer campaigns, whether it’s promoting ice creams or buttermilk, the branding remains cohesive and instantly recognisable. This unified approach ensures that customers associate all their summer treats with the brand. Its tagline, 'The Taste of India', plays an active role in Amul's marketing communication, further reinforcing this connection by emphasising its role as a household name across diverse regions and demographics.

The Jingles

One of the key elements that have contributed to the brand’s recall value is its enduring jingle, 'Chalo Chalo.' This tune has been an integral part of Amul’s ice cream advertisements, strengthening its association with summer.

Whether broadcast on television or radio, the jingle evokes a sense of nostalgia and refreshment, making it synonymous with the season. In 2021, Amul reintroduced its classic ‘Chalo Chalo, Ab Jashn Manate’ jingle as part of its summer campaign. The advertisement encouraged consumers to embrace the season with Amul ice cream, reinforcing the brand’s association with summer celebrations.

Offline strategy

In addition to digital efforts, the brand conducts offline promotional activities during the summer to strengthen its presence in local markets. These include setting up kiosks at malls or public events where customers can sample its products, like ice creams or lassi, for free.

Such campaigns allow consumers to experience the quality of Amul’s offerings firsthand while driving impulse purchases. The brand also organises bike rallies or branded food trucks that distribute chilled products in urban areas during hot afternoons. These grassroots-level efforts help it connect directly with consumers and create brand experiences.

Seasonal products and pricing

Amul tailors its product offerings to meet the heightened demand for refreshing and cooling items during the summer. Its extensive product range plays a crucial role in its summer marketing strategy, ensuring there’s something for everyone. From classic ice cream flavours like vanilla, chocolate, and butterscotch to regionally inspired options like Rajbhog and Shahi Anjeer, it caters to a wide spectrum of tastes.

Products like Amul Ice Creams, Amul Kool (flavoured milk), buttermilk, and lassi are heavily promoted as ideal solutions to beat the heat. For instance, it often introduces new ice cream flavours or limited-edition summer specials to attract customers.

These products are marketed as both indulgent treats and healthy alternatives to sugary sodas. The company also highlights the nutritional benefits of its dairy-based beverages to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, Amul’s affordability is one of its strongest selling points. During summer, when demand for ice creams and beverages spikes, competitors often raise prices. However, the brand maintains competitive pricing, which appeals to middle-class families and price-sensitive consumers who seek value for money.

Distribution network

Amul’s extensive distribution network is critical to its success during the high-demand summer months. With over 1.4 million retail outlets across India and a robust cold chain infrastructure, the brand ensures that its perishable products like ice creams and chilled beverages are available even in remote areas.

Amul delivery truck

Amul Store

The company also partners with modern retail chains and e-commerce platforms to cater to urban consumers who prefer online shopping or supermarket visits over traditional stores in hot weather conditions. This wide availability ensures that customers can easily access its products wherever they are.

Competitive messaging and market positioning

The brand has taken a direct approach in addressing competition, particularly through advertisements that distinguish its dairy-based ice creams from rival brands that produce frozen desserts. This competitive messaging has helped solidify Amul’s position in India’s ice cream segment.

With a presence in over 1.4 million retail outlets and a market share exceeding 40% in the ice cream segment, Amul's summer marketing strategy plays a critical role.

For many, an Amul ice cream cone is more than just a treat; it’s a reminder of simpler days, of childhood summers spent chasing ice cream carts and sticky fingers on hot afternoons. Whether it’s the nostalgia of the jingles, the shared joy of family tubs, or the sip of buttermilk on a scorching day, the brand has maintained a deep-rooted connection with Indian consumers.











