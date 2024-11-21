Our approach is to maintain platform-agnostic storytelling and marketing: Kartik Mahadev

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is advancing efforts to merge television’s reach and trust with digital platforms’ flexibility. Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer at ZEEL, spoke to us to explain how the new initiative Dilfluencers leverages television characters to engage audiences and create new opportunities for brands.

Connecting TV and digital

“What we’re doing is combining the trusted, personal, and authentic nature of television content with the flexibility of digital platforms,” Mahadev says. Television characters, he explains, are relatable and build strong connections over time.

By moving these characters to digital platforms, Zee aims to maintain audience relationships while broadening storytelling opportunities. The Dilfluencers initiative positions these characters in digital campaigns, aligning their values with brands to create relatable, audience-focused storytelling. “Brands can benefit from this emotional bond. These characters offer a natural way to tell stories in a digital ecosystem,” Mahadev explains.

TV characters as influencers

Through Dilfluencers, Zee markets its TV characters as intellectual property (IP) influencers, distinct from traditional influencers. “While the actors playing these roles have their individual followings, it’s the bond between the character and the audience that drives relatability,” Mahadev notes.

This approach allows local and regional brands, often with smaller marketing budgets, to tap into the established credibility of television for digital campaigns. “It’s about turning that connection into impactful digital strategies,” he adds.

The campaign features veteran actor Jackie Shroff–who has been a regular in some of Zee’s last few campaigns. Shroff's involvement highlights the effort to bridge traditional and digital spaces. Known for his unfiltered persona, Shroff endorses Zee’s TV characters as influencers, adding a layer of recognition to the campaign.

“Jackie Shroff embodies authenticity and perseverance,” says Mahadev. “His involvement emphasises the potential of these characters to collaborate with brands in meaningful digital campaigns.”

Shroff’s inclusion also creates a connection between television’s traditional appeal and the expanding digital landscape, extending the campaign’s reach.

Talking about the Network’s most monumental campaigns in recent memory, Mahadev points to Humara Parivaar as a key marketing effort from the past year. The campaign engaged 30 million viewers in the Hindi-speaking market (HSN) and created a direct communication channel between audiences and content creators.

“We received over 100,000 calls and WhatsApp messages,” Mahadev explains. The feedback informed Zee’s primetime programming on television and connected TV platforms. One result was the revival of shows like The Horror Show in a new format.

“This initiative went beyond traditional marketing by integrating audience input into content decisions,” he says.

The appeal of classic shows

Advertisers have a variety to choose from when it comes to Zee’s offerings. It is re-airing classic shows like Pavitra Rishta, which have enduring popularity. These programs continue to attract both long-time viewers and newer audiences.

“Classic shows have a broad appeal,” Mahadev explains. “They bring back loyal fans while introducing the content to a younger audience. This keeps the shows relevant and sustains audience engagement.”

Making these programs available on platforms like Zee5 and YouTube has further expanded their reach.

Platform-agnostic marketing

As media consumption diversifies, Zee’s marketing strategy focuses on meeting audiences across platforms. “Our challenge is consistent content discovery,” Mahadev notes. “We ensure that our campaigns reach viewers wherever they are—whether on TV, OTT, or social media.”

This platform-agnostic approach emphasises adaptable storytelling that fits various formats. “Our goal is to keep innovating to make our content engaging and accessible,” he adds.

Zee’s efforts reflect the changing ways audiences consume content. Initiatives like Dilfluencers show how television’s established characters can adapt to digital platforms, while campaigns such as Humara Parivaar demonstrate the value of incorporating audience feedback.

By combining television’s familiarity with digital’s adaptability, Mahadev says Zee aims to remain relevant to evolving audience preferences while offering brands new ways to connect with consumers. “Our long-term strategy is to continue innovating in this space, ensuring our storytelling remains engaging and accessible,” he concludes.