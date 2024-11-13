How Deepinder Goyal's personal brand helped build Zomato's relatable image

Deepinder Goyal's journey from a small-town boy in Punjab to the CEO of Zomato is a story of vision, resilience, and effective communication. Born to a middle-class family and educated at IIT Delhi, Goyal initially worked at Bain & Company, where he developed a keen understanding of corporate strategy. The idea for Zomato emerged from his experience of witnessing long queues in his office cafeteria. In 2008, he launched the platform (originally called Foodiebay) alongside co-founder Pankaj Chaddah, aiming to solve inefficiencies in food delivery. Since then, Goyal has led Zomato to become one of India’s sought-after food-tech companies, expanding internationally and diversifying into grocery delivery and social impact initiatives.

What sets Goyal apart is his ability to communicate effectively and connect with audiences, not just through Zomato’s brand voice but through his own presence. By being the face of Zomato, he has built a personal rapport with audiences. His social media engagement and the relatable tone of Zomato’s marketing allow him to connect directly with consumers, creating a brand image that’s approachable, fun, and trustworthy. This alignment between his personal brand and Zomato's identity has been instrumental in building a strong bond with users, laying the foundation for Zomato’s success in the highly competitive food delivery market.

From Foodiebay to Zomato

By November 2010, Foodiebay had transformed into Zomato to avoid any potential future conflict with eBay, as the original name included the word 'ebay.' The new name, Zomato, was chosen simply because it rhymed with 'tomato', Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post. Following this rebrand, Zomato set its sights on becoming a global brand, with Zomato.com aiming to guide users to the best eateries in town. The platform’s goal was to provide information on home delivery, dining out, cafes, and nightlife in key cities across the globe.

Even then, Goyal understood the power of marketing that was relatable – like those that were clearly designed for the fun Facebook days, when we all used to share simple, yet humorous content with one another. Zomato's Facebook posts back then used to rely on memes to communicate with the audience.

Zomato's rebranding was also accompanied by a transformation in the way its founder, Deepinder Goyal, presented himself to the world. This change wasn't merely about Goyal appearing at summits and conferences to gain attention. Rather, it was about him positioning himself as an integral part of his company, one that was approachable and relatable to the public. He made people feel that he wasn't just a distant CEO calling the shots from the top but someone who was deeply connected to the values and culture of Zomato.

Deepinder Goyal boasts a following of 361k on Instagram and 663k on X (formerly Twitter). A quick scroll down on his Instagram and you will discover that Goyal is also a designer, having created several art pieces that now adorn the walls of Zomato’s office.

Instagram also offers a window into Goyal's life, showcasing quirky snapshots, glimpses of Zomato’s offices, and candid moments that help people feel more connected to him like him celebrating the Chadrayan success or just having a good time with his co-workers.

Stepping into the shoes of delivery execs

Zomato, despite being a publicly listed company with a massive presence across India, owes much of its success to its riders or delivery personnel, who are the backbone of its operations. Deepinder Goyal understands this reality well.

Earlier this year, Goyal, referred to himself as a 'delivery boy' as he sought to better understand the challenges faced by the company’s delivery workforce.

While it remains to be seen whether Deepinder Goyal will maintain this approach long-term, his decision to step into the shoes of a Zomato delivery rider was a pivotal moment that garnered widespread internet praise. He has donned the Zomato uniform along with his wife Grecia Munoz.

The duo made deliveries around the city, he also witnessed firsthand the unfair treatment and segregation that delivery riders often face at malls and restaurants. He was denied entry, asked to take the stairs, and forced to sit with the other delivery workers rather than being treated with the same respect afforded to other customers or staff. This effort helped to humanise Goyal.

In addition to personally experiencing the challenges faced by delivery partners, Goyal has also taken concrete steps to improve their lives, even if just in small ways. Like this example, when Zomato launched 'The Shelter Project', the food delivery giant introduced a new initiative aimed at building public infrastructure, specifically 'Rest Points', to support the gig economy and delivery partners across various companies. These Rest Points are designed to provide delivery workers with a dedicated space to rest, recharge, and regroup during their shifts, addressing some of the challenges they face on the job.

Over the years, Zomato launched several initiatives to enhance the well-being of delivery partners, including the 'Shelter Project,' emergency ambulance services, real-time weather notifications, income tax filing assistance, EV rental services, and maternity benefits. Today, the company introduced a comprehensive framework focusing on the social, financial, physical, mental, and professional well-being of delivery partners. Apart from all of this, he has also engaged in regular conversations with delivery partners.

Engaging with consumers

No matter how big a company becomes, if leaders don't engage with their employees and listen to their concerns, there’s always a risk that everything could eventually fall apart. Understanding this, Goyal tends to share an idea, which sparks discussions, and he actively participates in them. This level of engagement has not only helped him connect with people but also shaped the way Zomato operates and resonates with its audience. He recently announced the launch of the 'Food Rescue' feature after actively listening in on consumer concerns. The feature allows nearby individuals to purchase cancelled items in an effort to reduce food waste.

No matter the type of comment or feedback, Goyal absorbs it and interacts in a way that the internet rarely sees from other leaders. While it may seem like the bare minimum, it has helped him stay connected with his audience and continuously improve both his leadership and the company’s direction.

Visibility

From sharing glimpses of his daily life to posting Zomato memes and even participating in 'Shark Tank India', one of the most popular shows among the youth where he was a judge for a season, Goyal remains accessible and relatable. He’s also featured on podcasts, both for his own company and with other popular YouTubers and is also seen on Netflix shows along with business tycoons like N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

Taking criticisms

History shows that companies fail when they lack honesty and transparency, and staying true to people is key. Zomato learned this when their announcement of a dedicated 'pure veg' delivery fleet sparked a storm on social media. The fleet, meant for vegetarian orders with green boxes, fueled a heated debate on X, with concerns over potential harassment of delivery partners in the existing 'Red' fleet. Despite rolling back the decision, Goyal didn’t shy away from the criticism. He patiently engaged with both angry customers and supporters, defending his logic throughout the backlash.

Yes, Zomato had to roll back the 'pure veg fleet' initiative, but Goyal didn’t wait in the shadows. He took the opportunity to directly address the public, including those who supported the decision, while keeping the larger picture in mind. Through open communication, he managed to regain the trust he was at risk of losing. His tweet in response to the debate read, "We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride. We look forward to continue serving you."

Apart from handling crisis situations, Goyal has been honest, which has earned him praise from many. A recent example was when Swiggy began sponsoring 'Shark Tank' and, as a result, wanted him removed from the show. Goyal openly addressed the situation. It’s not just hearsay, he himself shares the details in an interview. This honest persona helps Goyal in becoming the approachable CEO and not the one who would get his ego hurt.

This was just a brief glimpse into Deepinder Goyal and how he navigates the online world, managing both controversies and praises. He engages directly with people, sharing his thoughts and passions, and often communicates effectively in the process. While some may label his actions as PR stunts, his interactions allow him to make people feel heard and connected. His approach demonstrates that authenticity and transparency go a long way in building trust and fostering a loyal audience.