What Nucky Thompson from Boardwalk Empire teaches us about personal branding

The job of a marketer entails constantly making decisions and being on one’s toes–and having a few marketing lessons handy at one’s disposal goes a long way. And while the word ‘lesson’ has a level of preachiness attached to it, if it’s taken form a real-life or a fictional but well known example, its gravitas increases manifolds.

While thinking of a film or show to draw marketing lessons from, I was tempted to consider a recent one as that would mean adding relevancy to the article–and if one is rather honest, enhance searchability and draw traffic. But then again, if the marketing lessons truly need to have gravitas, they would need to be drawn from a film or a series that genuinely has something to offer.

Lo and behold... Boardwalk Empire. A big-budget period drama from the house of HBO. Although being critically lauded, the drama series is criminally unpopular–in part due to HBO’s other flagship big guns overshadowing it. The series which saw its pilot being directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, is a fascinating case study for marketers.

Created by Terence Winter and produced by Scorsese, Boardwalk Empire is set against the backdrop of Prohibition-era Atlantic City in the 1920s. Premiering in 2010, the show immerses viewers in a world of political corruption, organised crime, and social upheaval, where money, power, and morality are constantly in flux. At the heart of the story is Enoch ‘Nucky’ Thompson, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, a cunning political boss who rules the city's underworld while maintaining a veneer of respectability as a public servant.

The series explores the intersections of history, crime, and politics, drawing real-life figures like Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, and Arnold Rothstein into its richly textured narrative.

For marketers, it offers insights that extend far beyond its historical setting. With its vivid portrayal of leadership, risk-taking, and strategy, it offers lessons that marketers can draw upon to refine their approaches.

Here are a few of those:

Adaptability is key to survival

One of the show's core themes is adaptation in the face of changing environments. During Prohibition, Nucky and other characters are forced to evolve to thrive. Those who fail to adapt, like certain crime bosses, face ruin or death.

Marketing takeaway: Stay ahead of industry trends, embrace new technologies, and be willing to shift strategies based on market conditions. Agile marketing, where campaigns are adjusted in real-time based on data, will go a long way.

Nucky Thompson: The power of personal branding

In Boardwalk Empire, Nucky Thompson isn’t just a politician or a gangster; he is a brand. His public persona as a charitable leader and his behind-the-scenes identity as a ruthless boss are carefully curated. Marketers today understand that personal branding—whether it’s for a CEO or a thought leader—can be as powerful as product branding. Elon Musk and Richard Branson, for instance, have built their companies in part through the power of their personal brands.

Marketing takeaway: Build personal brands for company leaders and influencers who can humanise and add personality to your company’s message. A strong personal brand fosters trust and can open doors to new audiences.

Risk-taking and innovation

Many of Boardwalk Empire’s pivotal moments stem from bold risks—whether it’s Nucky’s political manoeuvres or ventures into bootlegging. While some risks backfire, the characters who succeed are those willing to innovate and challenge the status quo.

Marketing takeaway: Marketing, particularly in the digital age, requires a similar mindset. Brands must constantly seek new ways to engage audiences, experiment with bold campaigns, and take calculated risks to stand out. Bold, fresh marketing strategies often lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

Understanding your audience’s desires

Throughout the series, Nucky is acutely aware of what the people of Atlantic City want—whether it's liquor during Prohibition or the trappings of a glamorous lifestyle. This ability to tap into the desires and needs of his target audience is what keeps him in power.

Marketing takeaway: For marketers, this highlights the importance of understanding the consumer deeply—what drives them, what their pain points are, and what they aspire to achieve.

Jimmy Darmody: The cost of misreading the market

Jimmy Darmody’s rise and fall in the series shows the danger of underestimating or misreading the power dynamics around you. When Jimmy tries to overthrow Nucky, he fails to understand the complex web of alliances and influence that holds Atlantic City together. His miscalculation results in his downfall.

Marketing takeaway: Jimmy’s plot arc is a reminder to marketers that misreading the competitive landscape can have dire consequences. Marketers must have a keen sense of the market, their competition, and the stakeholders involved before launching a major campaign or initiative. Research and strategic insight are vital in navigating market dynamics.

Understanding niche markets

Nucky's alliance with Chalky White, who controls Atlantic City’s Black community, underscores the importance of understanding niche markets and the power of inclusivity. Nucky recognises that he cannot control the entire city without securing the loyalty of key minority groups. Nucky strategically partners with Chalky, knowing that Chalky has a strong influence over the Black community in Atlantic City. This alliance becomes crucial for Nucky's political and criminal control, especially when racial tensions arise.

Marketing takeaway: Marketers can learn the importance of reaching niche audiences and forming partnerships with influential figures who have authority in those markets. Understanding different demographic segments and catering to their unique needs can expand a brand's reach and loyalty. Moreover, inclusivity and diversity in marketing ensure that all customer bases feel seen and valued.

Richard Harrow: Loyalty and consistency build trust

Richard Harrow is one of the most loyal and principled characters in Boardwalk Empire. His personal code and consistency in protecting those he cares about create deep emotional bonds with the audience and other characters. Richard remains loyal to Jimmy Darmody and, later, to Julia and Tommy, consistently placing their well-being above his own ambitions. His loyalty earns him trust, which makes him a valuable ally despite his violent past.

Marketing takeaway: Loyalty and consistency build customer trust over time. Brands that consistently deliver on their promises and prioritise the needs of their customers can foster deep loyalty. Richard’s arc teaches marketers the value of staying true to their mission and consistently providing value to their audience.