What has Gen Z hooked: Driving music, fashion, F1 & more

This February, on the global stage, rap battles reminded us that the diss track is alive and well, while the world of Formula 1 saw a seismic shift as Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari. Beyond pop culture, quieter but no less significant changes have rippled through the corporate world. Meta, once vocal about its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), has scaled back some of its initiatives under growing political and economic pressure. It’s a stark reminder that progress isn’t always a straight path, sometimes, even the most well-intentioned efforts hit roadblocks, especially when the platform Chief’s are all trying to be the President’s favourite.

So why zoom in on Gen Z now? It’s simple, they're not just consuming culture, they’re curating it. This generation doesn’t wait for change, they build it, one viral trend or grassroots campaign at a time. Gen Z is also the wealthiest generation yet, with the average American 25-year-old earning over $40,000 annually, surpassing Millennials at the same age and outpacing Baby Boomers by 50% after adjusting for inflation. Globally, Gen Z makes up 17.1% of the $57.6 trillion USD in total spend, a figure expected to rise to 18.7% by 2030 as global spending reaches $67.2 trillion. Despite their income advantage, their spending habits remain distinct, shaped by economic realities and shifting consumer values.

Brands are in an obvious race to capture their attention, not merely because of Gen Z's rising spending power, which is about to hit 12 Trillion by 2030. But because their digital fluency turns personal choices into public statements. A product isn't just a product, it's a reflection of identity, values, and community. If it is still is not clear, look at the global boycotts many popular brands are facing and losing billions in revenue due to differences in values and opinions with their Gen-consumers.

For brands, aligning with Gen Z isn’t about chasing clout, it’s about staying culturally relevant. Collaborations aren’t just about influence, they're about impact. The question isn’t why Gen Z matters, it’s why any brand hoping to future-proof itself can’t afford to look away.

As we dive into the trends, events, and conversations that have shaped this month, one thing is certain, Gen Z isn’t following the tide, they are the tide. Let’s take a look.

The BIG beef

On February 9, 2025, Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar took the global stage at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, transforming his ongoing feud with Drake into a cultural phenomenon. Performing Not Like Us, a pointed diss track, Lamar's set captivated 133.5 million viewers, breaking records and igniting social media. Gen Z, adept in digital discourse, led the narrative, flooding platforms like TikTok and X with memes, reactions, and lyric analyses. A survey revealed that 26% of hip-hop fans supported Lamar, while 18% sided with Drake, with Gen Z at the forefront of the conversation. Days later, Drake responded with Gimme a Hug, suggesting a desire to end the rivalry.

Lamar's performance extended beyond music, significantly influencing fashion and marketing sectors. Styled by Taylor McNeill, he donned bootcut Celine jeans which went viral, a nod to the Y2K fashion resurgence, and a custom leather Martine Rose varsity jacket emblazoned with 'Gloria.' The choice of bootcut jeans sparked widespread discussions, leading to a surge in demand for similar styles. Retailers reported a significant uptick in sales of these styles following the performance. This event exemplified how music, fashion, and marketing intersect, with Gen Z playing a pivotal role in driving trends and conversations and even rap beefs.

The rise of Sabrina and Chapell

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have skyrocketed to fame, becoming Gen Z icons with their bold music and unapologetic personas. Carpenter’s hit single Espresso amassed over 250 million streams within weeks, while Roan’s viral anthem 'Good Luck, Babe!' pushed her monthly Spotify listeners past 15 million.

Their rise mirrors Gen Z’s love for authenticity and self-expression, with both artists building loyal followings through relatable lyrics and vibrant online presence. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet earned her the Best Pop Vocal Album award, while Roan was named Best New Artist.

Sabrina for Prada

Their growing influence hasn’t gone unnoticed by brands, Carpenter has fronted campaigns for major names like Prada and Samsung, while Roan’s striking persona has attracted partnerships with emerging fashion labels.One of her most notable partnerships is with Sephora, where she participated in their LGBTQ+ campaign promoting self-expression through makeup.

For marketers, their appeal lies in their unfiltered identities, making them perfect conduits for brands aiming to connect with Gen Z's demand for authenticity and bold storytelling.

Duo’s Death and Resurrection

Duolingo’s latest marketing stunt took a darkly humorous turn this month as the company “killed” its iconic green owl mascot, Duo, in every country, except Japan, where cultural sensitivities kept him alive. The viral campaign unfolded across social media, with posts mourning Duo’s death and a sassy statement hinting he died waiting for users to finish their language lessons. Pop star Dua Lipa even chimed in with, “Til’ death duo part,” referencing a long-running meme about the owl’s obsession with her.

Known for its bold, unhinged marketing, Duolingo has attracted the Gen Z’s attention by blending humour, pop culture, and hyper-local content. The app’s social media presence thrives on memes and viral trends, and its recent 'Owl Game' partnership with Netflix only deepened its cultural footprint. With daily active users surging 51% to 40.5 million last quarter, Duolingo proves that playful, irreverent marketing works, especially with Gen Z, who value brands with personality and edge.

The dawn of Doechii

Doechii has rapidly become a Gen Z favourite, blending boldness in her artistry with viral moments that extend far beyond music. Known for her genre-bending sound and unapologetic style, Doechii’s breakout hit 'What It Is (Block Boy)' soared on TikTok, soundtracking millions of videos and pushing her Spotify streams past 200 million.

Brands like Nike and Cashapp quickly caught on and partnered with her. Doechii’s social media presence thrives on raw authenticity, resonating with Gen Z’s love for unfiltered creativity. Her recent win as Best New Artist at the 2025 BET Awards solidified her status, with fans flooding X and Instagram with celebratory posts. By merging music, fashion, and viral trends, A Gen-Z favourite, Doechii isn’t just rising in the charts, she’s shaping the cultural narrative, with brands eager to ride the wave of her influence.

India vs Pakistan

In this side of the world, the recent India vs. Pakistan Champions Trophy match not only captivated cricket enthusiasts but also ignited a social media frenzy, particularly among Gen Z. A newbie viral figure, Abhay Singh, popularly known as IITian Baba, faced significant online trolling after his confident prediction of India's defeat was proven wrong. He had asserted that India would not emerge victorious and that Virat Kohli would underperform; however, India secured a six-wicket win, with Kohli scoring a century, a sweet one.

Brands seized this opportunity to engage with the youthful audience through witty and timely marketing campaigns and creatives. Among many other brands, Flipkart posted a clever 'revenge order' campaign, while Fastrack posted a heart-thumping graph creative, both relecting the high-energy atmosphere of the match. This blend of sports, social media, and strategic marketing underscores how pivotal events serve as a nexus for cultural expression and brand interaction, especially within the Gen Z demographic.

Formula India

Formula 1's popularity in India has surged, largely driven by Gen Z enthusiasts and the influence of Netflix's docuseries Drive to Survive. A 2019 Nielsen survey reported 31.1 million F1 fans in India, placing the country among the top five globally. The docuseries has made the sport more accessible and engaging, attracting a younger, diverse audience. The fusion of motorsport with fashion and music has further helped brands enhance F1's appeal among younger audiences.

The recent unveiling of all ten teams’ liveries at London’s The O2, marking the sport's 75th anniversary, drew massive global attention, blending motorsport with entertainment. Especially as fans waited for the seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton to show up in his ferrari uniform.

In India, Gen Z continues to drive F1's momentum, engaging through social media, streaming platforms, and brand collaborations, solidifying the sport's place in the country's modern sporting culture, one post at a time.

From Kendrick Lamar's diss-track dominance to Formula 1's roaring rise in India, one thing stands out, Gen Z is not just consuming trends, they're creating them. This generation, bold in its digital fluency and unapologetic in its self-expression, has become the driving force behind music, fashion, sports, and brand narratives. Whether it's rallying behind rap beefs, turning cricket rivalries into meme gold, or pushing F1 into the mainstream, their impact is undeniable. Gen Z doesn’t just want to be sold to, they want to be part of the conversation, shaping what’s cool, viral, and meaningful.

