Clicks, culture, and collabs: Why India is the new playground for global creators

India's rapidly expanding digital landscape is increasingly drawing international influencers, who are capitalising on the country’s vast and diverse online audience. With the influencer advertising market projected to reach USD 294.3 million by 2024 and grow further to USD 543.6 million by 2030, the country represents a significant opportunity for global creators. This trend is reshaping the advertising and marketing ecosystem, as international influencers collaborate with brands to engage India's young, tech-savvy demographic. Their efforts are not only enhancing brand visibility but also bridging cultural divides through innovative and relatable content.

The rise of digital influencers in India

Globally, digital influencers have established themselves as powerful marketing tools, leveraging their personal branding and expansive online reach to drive consumer engagement. In India, the rise of influencers has been fuelled by a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, with over 500 million social media users. Platforms such as YouTube (over 462 million active users in India), Instagram (over 230 million users), Twitter (24 million users), and even niche platforms like Twitch have created vast opportunities for influencers to connect with audiences. The combination of increasing smartphone penetration, affordable data, and the proliferation of social media has made India a fertile ground for influencer marketing.

Market share of leading social media sites across India as of October 2024

The beginning

Lilly Singh, an Indo-Canadian YouTuber, visited India in 2017 to promote her book 'How to Be a Bawse'. Her tour across cities like Mumbai and Delhi celebrated empowerment and resonated with Indian audiences, thanks to her cultural roots and relatability.

Lilly Singh in India with Shahrukh Khan

The rivalry between Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie and Indian music label T-Series in 2018 spotlighted India’s rising digital prominence. The battle for YouTube’s most-subscribed channel saw PewDiePie release satirical diss tracks, while T-Series leveraged its massive library of Indian music, eventually overtaking PewDiePie in 2019. Creators like MrBeast supported PewDiePie with creative campaigns, including viral stunts and Super Bowl appearances, amplifying the global attention on this clash and yes, he also made a video of him saying PewDiePie, 100,000 times. Although PewDiePie did not come to India, he was able to connect and garner a huge number of Indian supporters.

In a twist, MrBeast who recently visited India, himself became the most-subscribed YouTuber in June 2024, surpassing T-Series with over 301 million subscribers. This shift underscores the power of individual creators while reaffirming India’s critical role in the global digital ecosystem.

Flocking to India

India's appeal lies in its unique combination of scale, diversity, and digital growth. The country boasts over 950 million internet users and a smartphone user base that grows exponentially. Approximately 65% of the population is under 35, making India an ideal market for influencers to engage with young, tech-savvy consumers. The cultural and linguistic diversity presents both challenges and opportunities, allowing creators to tailor content to resonate with specific regions. This cultural richness enables influencers to experiment with formats ranging from regional language content to Bollywood-inspired campaigns, appealing to a wide array of audiences.

Additionally, India’s growing e-commerce sector and social commerce integration further enhance the market’s attractiveness. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube are not just engagement tools but also direct sales channels, enabling influencers to monetise their reach effectively.

Advertising and Marketing

Collaborations between international influencers and brands are reshaping India’s marketing landscape. Creators like MrBeast and Logan Paul have launched products like Feastables chocolates and Prime hydration drinks in India, supported by campaigns that blend global appeal with local sensibilities. Brands such as Crocsand boAt have partnered with influencers like The Quick Style, integrating Indian cultural elements into their storytelling. Similarly, Ricky Pond, the 'Dancing Dad,' collaborates with Indian brands such as Vadilal to create content that strikes a balance between relatability and novelty.

A key aspect of these strategies is localisation. International influencers are adapting their content to align with Indian values and preferences. They participate in festivals, embrace regional traditions, and even create content in languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie’s fluency in Hindi and Christopher’s (Nalla Vellakaran) Malayalam content are prime examples of how creators can build deep connections with Indian audiences.

Government initiatives

The 'National Creators Award 2024' was launched by the Indian government to recognise and celebrate the contributions of digital content creators who are driving positive social change and innovation. The inaugural ceremony took place on March 8, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the awards. This initiative received an overwhelming response, with over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 categories, highlighting the diverse impact of creators in areas such as storytelling, education, and environmental sustainability.

Among the notable winners were Jaya Kishori, awarded for Best Creator for Social Change, and Kabita Singh from Kabita's Kitchen, recognised as the Best Creator in the Food Category. The awards also featured international creators, including Drew Hicks, who won the Best International Creator award. The initiative aims to empower digital creators by providing them with a platform to showcase their work and influence, reinforcing their role as brand ambassadors for local culture and innovation. This recognition underscores the growing significance of the creator economy in India and its potential to inspire future generations.

The Indian government, alongside several state administrations, has increasingly turned to digital influencers as part of its strategy to engage with citizens and promote public initiatives. The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy exemplifies this trend by offering influencers financial incentives of up to ₹8 lakh per month based on their follower count across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Categorised into tiers, influencers are compensated to create content showcasing government schemes, similarly, states like Karnataka has launched their own programs to leverage influencers for disseminating welfare information and boosting public awareness. While these initiatives highlight the growing importance of digital media in governance, they also raise critical questions about censorship, transparency, and the balance between influencer partnerships and independent communication in the digital age.

Challenges

Despite their growing popularity, international influencers face significant challenges when entering the Indian market. Cultural sensitivity is paramount, as audiences are quick to call out content that feels out of touch or disrespectful. For example, influencers must navigate the complexities of festivals, traditions, and local customs to avoid missteps. For example, in this video by Kaisa Oljakka, we can see her celebrating Diwali without doing anything which could provoke her audience, instead the nuanced understanding of the festival reflected in her video was received very well.

Additionally, compliance with India’s advertising regulations, including disclosure norms for paid promotions, adds another layer of complexity. Brand alignment is another critical aspect. Indian consumers value authenticity and expect influencers to collaborate with brands that align with their values. Striking this balance while maintaining a global identity can be challenging for the influencers.

The future

The role of international influencers in India is poised to grow as the digital and social commerce landscapes continue to evolve. Advanced analytics and data-driven insights will enable brands and influencers to measure ROI more effectively, making campaigns more strategic and impactful. With increasing focus on regional content, cultural sensitivity, and personalised storytelling, the collaboration between global influencers and Indian brands will likely become even more integral to marketing strategies.

