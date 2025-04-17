How Arata is busting myths & educating consumers on social media

It all started at a wedding.

In January 2016, Dhruv Bhasin styled his hair using his mother’s homemade flaxseed gel—a natural, chemical-free alternative she had made at home. When his friend Dhruv Madhok, getting ready for his own wedding celebration, asked whether he was worried about hair fall or whitening, Bhasin replied, “It’s all-natural.” Intrigued, Madhok tried the gel the next day. It worked just as well as any market product, but without the usual list of harsh ingredients. That moment sparked an idea. The two friends decided: why not make this for everyone looking for a safer, cleaner way to care for their hair?

And just like that, Arata was born—a brand rooted in clean formulations, honest ingredients, and the belief that haircare shouldn’t come at the cost of your health or the environment.

Since then, Arata has grown from a kitchen experiment into a trusted personal care brand with a community of over 1.5 lakh customers. It also featured on Shark Tank India, where its story resonated with both investors and viewers alike.

This rise comes at a time when the Indian haircare industry is experiencing massive growth. Expected to reach INR 45,000 crore by 2027, the sector is expanding at a CAGR of over 6%. But what’s driving this growth isn’t just higher demand—it’s smarter choices. Today’s consumers are more informed, more conscious, and more curious. They want to know what goes into their products, how it affects their bodies, and whether it aligns with their values.

With a content-first, insight-driven approach to social media, Arata speaks directly to a generation that values transparency, simplicity, and self-care.

We take a look at how the brand is using its social media platforms to connect with its audience.

Collabs & giveaways

Giveaways are designed with discoverability in mind. The mechanics often involve tagging friends, following multiple brand pages, and engaging with the post, boosting Arata’s organic reach and social media engagement rates significantly without relying on paid amplification.

Arata’s social media strategy leans heavily into strategic collaborations and giveaways, not just as a way to reward loyal followers, but as a deliberate tool to expand brand reach and tap into new, yet aligned, audience segments.

Unlike many hair care brands that restrict collaborations within the beauty or grooming ecosystem, Arata consciously breaks category silos. From partnering with fitness brands to skincare specialists and even wellness-focused D2C players, Arata positions itself as a lifestyle brand that fits into a larger narrative of self-care, clean living, and conscious consumption.



Haircare made simple with hacks

Arata understands that the modern consumer is not just looking for products -- they're seeking solutions. The brand taps into a critical content white space by creating snackable, tip-driven haircare videos that demystify common problems and routines.

From decoding the curly hair method to offering DIY straightening tips and busting myths around hair drying, Arata leans into content that answers the questions people are already Googling. These aren’t generic tutorials; they are contextual, relatable, and product-integrated, which makes them feel more like helpful advice than hard sells.

Busting myths, giving info

The world of haircare is filled with noise, conflicting advice, ingredient fear-mongering, and DIY fixes that often do more harm than good. Recognising this as a core friction point for consumers, Arata has made it a priority to clear the clutter and serve as a trusted, science-aligned voice in the conversation.

Through its social media channels, the brand actively debunks popular haircare myths—from exaggerated ingredient warnings to flawed assumptions about hair types, routines, or product effects. Whether it is addressing misconceptions like “sulfates are always harmful” or “clean beauty means chemical-free,” Arata speaks to what its audience is already confused or anxious about.

Influencer collabs

Importantly, this myth-busting content isn't just reactive, it's strategically proactive. Arata identifies common concerns that their audience is already talking about (or confused by), and then steps in with simplified, factual breakdowns

By directly addressing misinformation, like the idea that all alcohols are drying or that certain ingredients always cause frizz, Arata intends to step into the role of an educator brand.

Long format for in-depth stories

While short-form content drives engagement, Arata understands that depth creates trust, especially in a cluttered personal care market where consumers are more curious (and sceptical) than ever. That’s why the brand turns to YouTube for its long-form storytelling.

From in-depth product Q&As with the brand's founders to real customer feedback and detailed guides, every video on the channel is designed to strengthen the consumer-brand connection by being open, informative, and human.