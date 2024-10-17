Crumble Pakistan’s Instagram feels chaotic, and it totally works

If you were to stumble upon Crumble Pakistan's Instagram page, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a meme account or a chaotic fan page dedicated to cats and pop culture. But behind the humour lies a clever marketing strategy by a dessert brand that has cracked the code of Gen Z communication. Is the brand’s Instagram account a meme page or a dessert brand? Spoiler: it’s both.

With 203k followers on Instagram, Crumble Pakistan uses memes, quirky characters, and relatable chaos to sell its sweet treats while keeping its audience thoroughly entertained. Here’s a rundown of what goes down on Crumble Pakistan’s Instagram page, where the brand has the only presence.

Unhinged memes

The backbone of Crumble Pakistan’s social media strategy is its use of unhinged memes. Unlike traditional advertising that directly promotes products, Crumble relies on humorous, sometimes nonsensical memes, that subtly hint at their desserts. By tapping into viral meme formats and tweaking them to include their brand, Crumble ensures its content feels native to Instagram’s meme-driven ecosystem.

For example, they cleverly use popular memes, letting their treats sneak into the scene without being too obvious.

This approach really connects with their audience and has proven effective, with their posts and reels getting between 300k to 1 million views and almost 20k likes. Who knew a dessert brand could blend humour so well?

The cat that sells desserts

Meet Meowbaksh, Crumble's most iconic creation, a fictional cat with a personality of his own. This lovable feline often texts his ‘Janeman’ in conversations packed with pop culture references and viral memes, making him a fan favourite. Meowbaksh effortlessly weaves Crumble’s desserts into trending topics, turning promotions into natural parts of the digital chatter.

In one post, Meowbaksh hilariously roasts the characters from the popular Pakistani serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. This clever crossover not only made people laugh but also garnered over 16K likes, with comments like, “Petition to star meowbaksh and begum jee on pakistani dramas please”

The brand’s mascot

In a delightful twist, Crumble has given its product box a personality of its own, turning it into a quirky mascot that steals the show. This human-sized box pops up in various posts, serving as a comedic prop that delivers punchlines or finds itself in bizarre scenarios. Whether it's playing a key role in the meme or blending into the background, the box adds an extra layer of humour to the content.

Keeping up with the trends

Crumble has a knack for creating topical posts that tap into viral trends and current events, effortlessly weaving their products into the conversations everyone is buzzing about. By doing this, the brand stays relevant and keeps the dessert dialogue flowing, without being too pushy about it.

For instance, on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Crumble celebrated by humorously showing how 14th August 1947 would look in cookie terms

And when javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem snagged a gold medal at the Olympics, Crumble didn’t miss a beat. They cleverly showcased how he could “throw” their desserts, adding a playful spin to the athlete’s achievement.

Blinkit vs Crumble: A meme war

But the chaos doesn’t stop at quirky memes or flirty desserts. Crumble Pakistan’s Instagram also became the battleground for an unexpected yet highly entertaining rivalry with India’s Blinkit. This digital banter between the two brands has captivated social media users on both sides of the border.

It all started when Crumble shared a humorous post about a delivery mishap, only for Blinkit to cheekily comment, "Lol! Ek biscuit deliver ho nahi paa raha, pakistan’s #1 brand banenge (Can’t deliver one biscuit, and they claim to be Pakistan’s #1 brand.)" Not one to stay silent, Crumble fired back by referencing a recent Blinkit blunder, where the wrong order was delivered — “Aapke Twitter pe dekha tha male chaddi ki jagah female chaddi deliver kardi jaldi jaldi mein (Saw on your X that you delivered female underwear to a male customer in a hurry).”

This playful exchange has since evolved into an ongoing back-and-forth, with both brands taking jabs at each other through their witty remarks, turning their rivalry into yet another source of entertainment for their followers. What began as a cross-border feud now feels like a meme-worthy extension of Crumble’s quirky, meme-driven approach to marketing, proving that even digital banter can boost engagement and keep a brand top of mind.

Corporate culture with a Crumble twist

Crumble Pakistan’s distinct voice isn’t confined to Instagram alone, it spills over to LinkedIn, where the brand brings humour and personality into what’s often seen as a formal platform. Rather than sticking to the traditional corporate tone, Crumble uses corporate jokes and lighthearted posts to break the monotony, making even hiring updates and corporate announcements feel fun and relatable.

For instance, in a recent hiring post, Crumble turned the typical “we’re hiring” message into a playful scenario. The post features Meowbaksh, who “needs help,” as the brand cheekily invites candidates to apply in its signature humorous style.

Beyond memes and funny hiring posts, the brand also posts about its corporate teams and celebrates milestones like anniversaries and other achievements.

Through unhinged memes, quirky characters like Meowbaksh, flirty dessert posts, and creative topical content, Crumble Pakistan has established a blueprint for how to communicate with a Gen Z audience. The brand’s organic engagement also proves that humour is not just a way to entertain but an effective strategy to build brand loyalty.

Crumble’s Instagram page is not just a feed filled with desserts, it’s a community that engages with the brand, making it a standout example of meme-led marketing done right.