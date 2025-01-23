Inside That Sassy Thing’s social media: Mix of visual storytelling & education

Sexual wellness has long been a taboo subject in India, steeped in stigma and whispered conversations. And when it comes to sex toys or products that enhance intimacy, the silence becomes even louder. For many, the idea of discussing sexual health, let alone seeking solutions, is cloaked in shame and discomfort. But breaking this cultural silence is That Sassy Thing, a sexual wellness brand catering to the needs and empowering vulva owners.

Launched in 2020, That Sassy Thing was born out of founder Sachee Malhotra's deeply personal journey. At just 15, Sachee was diagnosed with PCOS, a hormonal condition that brought with it a cascade of challenges — vaginal dryness, painful sex, body image struggles, and the emotional toll that impacted her relationships. Searching for solutions led to a frustrating realisation: the sexual wellness market was an unwelcoming space for women. Products often felt sleazy, marketing reeked of misogyny, and representation was practically non-existent.

This gap in the market sparked the idea for That Sassy Thing—a female-first, playful, and inclusive brand designed to make conversations around sexual wellness more relatable, empowering, and stigma-free. Today, as the sexual wellness industry in India gears up to hit $2.095 billion by 2030, That Sassy Thing has carved a unique niche. The D2C brand has built a community of 32K Instagram followers and 2.2K YouTube subscribers, using social media to educate, entertain, and spark meaningful conversations around topics traditionally swept under the rug.

Let’s take a look at how the brand uses its social media platforms cleverly.

Sex Education

In a country that gave the world the Kamasutra, it’s ironic how little people openly talk—or even know—about sexual health and anatomy. For many, basic sex education remains a gap, and That Sassy Thing is stepping in to fill it.

The brand uses its platform not just to sell products but to educate. Through simple, relatable, and engaging content, That Sassy Thing covers topics like anatomy, consent, and sexual health—things many people should have learned but never did. Posts often break down myths, answer questions people are too shy to ask and provide practical, body-positive advice.

The marketing objective here is clear: by becoming a trusted source of knowledge, That Sassy Thing builds credibility and creates a deeper connection with its audience. Education makes the audience feel informed, confident, and more open to exploring the brand’s products.

Visual storytelling

One glance at That Sassy Thing’s Instagram, and you’re met with a burst of colour, quirky animations, and playful designs. The brand uses art as its main language to talk about intimacy and sexual wellness, making its social media feel friendly and approachable. From bold typography to vibrant visuals and relatable characters, every post is designed to spark conversations around topics that are often brushed under the carpet.

The brand’s creativity truly stands out during its product launches. When The Fiddle was introduced, the campaign cleverly highlighted tired fingers in action—switching TV channels, scrolling on the phone, or knitting—using retro static TVs and fun animations to show how The Fiddle could be a perfect solution.

For the launch of Thrill, a remote-controlled massager, That Sassy Thing took inspiration from vintage aesthetics. Anticipation posts featured retro-style posters, and the packaging had a nostalgic vibe with a modern twist. This unique approach made the product drop stand out while keeping it fun and engaging.

Busting myths about s*x toys & more

In India, where even talking about sex remains taboo, the idea of openly discussing sex toys feels like an even bigger challenge. Many brands tiptoe around the subject, often disguising sex toys as ‘massagers’ to avoid raising eyebrows. But That Sassy Thing is breaking away from this outdated approach, using its platform to tackle myths and misconceptions head-on.

The brand recognises that the stigma surrounding sex toys stems largely from misinformation and cultural conditioning. To address this, it regularly uses its social media to educate and reassure its audience with factual, approachable content. For instance, posts delve into common concerns like whether sex toys can cause addiction or how they impact intimacy, breaking down these fears with relatable examples and scientific backing. Along the way, the brand easily integrates its products into these conversations.

Reviews by customers

Let’s be honest, before buying anything online, most of us scroll straight to the reviews to see what other customers have to say. And That Sassy Thing knows this habit well. The brand smartly uses its social media to showcase glowing feedback from its community, fondly called The Sassy Vibe Tribe.

By sharing real reviews from customers, the brand not only highlights the love its products receive but also builds a sense of trust and credibility. Whether it’s a heartfelt testimonial about how a product has made someone’s life easier or a quick shoutout from a happy customer, these reviews create a ripple effect of confidence for new and potential buyers.

With posts dedicated to customer feedback, That Sassy Thing turns reviews into a tool for connection.

Influencer collabs

That Sassy Thing takes a clever approach to marketing by teaming up with influencers from a variety of genres. From comedians and illustrators to medical professionals, the brand works with creators who resonate with different types of audiences.

For example, comedy creators help make the conversation around intimacy lighthearted and relatable, while doctors bring a sense of trust and credibility to the products. Illustrators, on the other hand, use their art to create visually appealing content that grabs attention and simplifies complex topics.

This mix of influencer collaborations helps the brand connect with people on multiple levels.

Long format content

To truly make an impact, the brand understands the power of long-form content. Instead of relying solely on quick posts, the brand creates in-depth content on its YouTube channel that sparks meaningful conversations and builds a stronger connection with its audience.

One of the video series is the In My Skin video series. This series highlights the stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds across India, showcasing a wide range of genders, ages, and identities. By sharing these personal experiences, the series fosters inclusivity and encourages open dialogue about body positivity and self-acceptance.

Another example is the Smut Shame podcast, which dives into topics like sex, gender, intimacy, and culture.

That Sassy Thing is challenging the taboo surrounding sexual wellness in India by using social media to spark open conversations about intimacy. Through educational content, myth-busting, and collaborations with diverse influencers, the brand is making sexual health more approachable and less stigmatized.

In a space often filled with silence and shame, the brand is helping normalize conversations about sexual wellness, creating a platform for empowerment and education.