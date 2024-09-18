AddiktSchbang’s co-founders on the road ahead

Indian agency Schbang has expanded its presence globally with the acquisition of Amsterdam-based design agency Addikt. This move highlights the increasing global reach of Indian creativity. While international agencies often acquire Indian firms, Schbang’s acquisition of Addikt marks a notable shift, reflecting the growing influence of Indian talent abroad.



In our latest episode of The Inside Stories, we chat with Harshil Karia, Founder and MD of Schbang, and Co-founder Sohil Karia, as well as Barry Schwarz and Koen Van Ovoorde, Co-founders of Addikt. We delve into their journey to creating AddiktSchbang, explore the collaboration between their teams, and discuss what this partnership means for the future of Indian design on the global stage. They also share insights on combining motion design with immersive tech, offering a glimpse into the vision for this new partnership.







Edited Excerpts:

Congratulations on acquiring Addikt! Harshil, can you walk us through the acquisition process– when did the discussions initially begin?

Harshil Karia: We're really excited about this partnership. It all began during a trip to Amsterdam, where I connected with Barry over LinkedIn. He kindly invited me to their office, and I was blown away by the work Addikt had already done in India, including brand identities for companies like PhonePe and Tata Motors. We knew right away that this collaboration could bring their design expertise to India, and we've spent the last two and a half years working on this. We took it slow, met multiple times, worked on a few projects together, and finally made it official.

Can you walk us through some key projects Addikt has worked on together? What impact have they had on the brands involved?

Barry Schwarz: We've been working from Amsterdam for Indian clients since 2010. We’ve done exciting projects, like designing for Star Sports' IPL broadcast, which was a huge opportunity for us because the audience in India is enormous compared to our home base. We’ve worked with some of India’s biggest brands, like Tata Motors, PhonePe, Maruti Suzuki, and more. Over the years, we’ve built long-lasting relationships with our clients, and we’re proud of the impact our work has had.

Koen, Harshil mentioned that Addikt work is screen agnostic. Can you elaborate on the core values and ethos of your agency?

Koen Van Ovoorde: At the heart of Addikt is our search for a unique perspective—something that sets our work apart from the mainstream. Another fundamental aspect is motion design, which plays a big role in defining who a brand is. It’s one of the most important parts of our identity as a design agency, and we believe it elevates our work beyond just static visuals.

Sohil, after this merger, what innovations are you excited to bring to the table, especially in terms of combining tech with design and storytelling?

Sohil Karia: I’m really looking forward to integrating Addikt’s expertise in motion design with Schbang’s technology. Their work in experiential design can be fused with our tech offerings to create amazing, seamless user experiences on websites and apps. It’s also about learning from Barry and Koen’s global experience and applying that to our projects in India.

Harshil, can you tell me about the operational changes and what we can expect moving forward?

Harshil Karia: One big change is that Addikt will now be known as AddiktSchbang. You’ll see Barry and Koen in India more often, working closely with Indian designers. We’re also expanding our services in Europe, offering more to clients there, whether it’s marketing or tech development. Additionally, we’re building a team in India that will work directly with Addikt’s team in Amsterdam so we can offer global design solutions from both locations.

What strategic advantages do you foresee from this collaboration in achieving your larger vision for AddiktSchbang?

Barry Schwarz: It’s a two-way street. We’re excited about integrating Schbang’s tech capabilities, especially in Europe, where talent is becoming scarce. This collaboration allows us to tap into India’s incredible talent pool, which will help us deliver even better results for our clients.

Koen Van Ovoorde: With Schbang, we can offer much more to our clients—Indian design, British storytelling, and Dutch innovation. It’s a combination that opens up new possibilities, even things clients haven’t thought of yet. I’m particularly excited about the innovations that will come from merging these approaches.

Harshil, can you expand on the importance of expanding into Europe at this point and why you chose cities like London and Amsterdam?

Harshil Karia: Amsterdam is a no-brainer for us—it’s like the Harvard of creativity. It’s where you go to be at the cutting edge of design and experimentation. London, on the other hand, is a more strategic choice. It’s closely linked to India, and many of our global clients are based there. London allows us to serve both Indian and international clients, while Amsterdam is about levelling up our skills and creativity.

What kind of work do you want AddiktSchbang to be known for after this merger?

Sohil Karia: We want to create international-level brand designs and delightful, tech-driven experiences. It’s about blending Addikt’s design expertise with our technological innovation to stand out in both markets—India and Europe.

Harshil Karia: Yes, and I would add that we aim to build iconic brands that last the test of time. We also want to be part of cultural movements—like how Addikt contributed to Pride Amsterdam. We’d love to bring that kind of impact to India, whether through festivals like Ganpati or Diwali. At the end of the day, it’s about creating lasting, meaningful connections between brands and consumers.