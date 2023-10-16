Brands celebrate India’s win against Pakistan with humorous creatives

Cricket is the heart of our country and the India vs Pakistan match makes the heart beat faster. It has always been one of the biggest cricket events and both countries look forward to the grand clash.

This October 14, the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match garnered a colossal viewership of 3.5 crore. The match had the two nations glued to their screens, cheering, anticipating for their teams and India ultimately secured its eighth World Cup win against Pakistan by seven wickets.

Brands celebrate this cultural event by sharing creatives highlighting the shared excitement, pride, and fervour. Zomato’s creative is laced with some good-natured humour and shines a light on India’s winning streak against Pakistan.

KFC applauds Sharma ji ka Beta (cricketer Rohit Sharma) for his contribution to the win. Swiggy Instamart, on the other hand, prescribes energy drinks to the Pakistani team as fuel to throw TVs in frustration.

Here are a few of our favourite brand creatives cheering for India's win against Pakistan.

Swiggy Instamart

gentle reminder for our neighbors to stock all these. TV utha ke patakne me energy bhi lagegi na 🤪#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/XomXA3to4a — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 14, 2023

Blinkit

Shree Cement

HDFC Bank

Hajmola

Shaadi.com

Swiggy

Tata Play

Zomato

and it was a repeat order for both the teams

India: 8

Pakistan: 0#INDvsPAK #MatchHoTohZomato — zomato (@zomato) October 14, 2023

boAt

McDonald's

Cofsils

Durex

Prega News

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite India VS Pakistan campaigns of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com