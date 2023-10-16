Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands celebrate India’s win against Pakistan with humorous creatives

On October 14, India secured a win against Pakistan by seven wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 and brands joined in on the celebration of the sport by sharing their creatives.

Nishita Kunder
Oct 16, 2023 16:02 IST
India’s win against Pakistan

Cricket is the heart of our country and the India vs Pakistan match makes the heart beat faster. It has always been one of the biggest cricket events and both countries look forward to the grand clash.

This October 14, the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match garnered a colossal viewership of 3.5 crore. The match had the two nations glued to their screens, cheering, anticipating for their teams and India ultimately secured its eighth World Cup win against Pakistan by seven wickets.

Brands celebrate this cultural event by sharing creatives highlighting the shared excitement, pride, and fervour. Zomato’s creative is laced with some good-natured humour and shines a light on India’s winning streak against Pakistan.

KFC applauds Sharma ji ka Beta (cricketer Rohit Sharma) for his contribution to the win. Swiggy Instamart, on the other hand, prescribes energy drinks to the Pakistani team as fuel to throw TVs in frustration.

Here are a few of our favourite brand creatives cheering for India's win against Pakistan. 

Swiggy Instamart

 

 

Blinkit

 

 

Shree Cement

 

 

HDFC Bank

 

 

Hajmola

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

Tata Play

 

 

Zomato

 

 

boAt

 

 

McDonald's 

 

 

Cofsils

 

 

Durex

 

 

Prega News

 

 

