Brands celebrate India’s win against Pakistan with humorous creatives

Cricket is the heart of our country and the India vs Pakistan match makes the heart beat faster. It has always been one of the biggest cricket events and both countries look forward to the grand clash.
This October 14, the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match garnered a colossal viewership of 3.5 crore. The match had the two nations glued to their screens, cheering, anticipating for their teams and India ultimately secured its eighth World Cup win against Pakistan by seven wickets.
Brands celebrate this cultural event by sharing creatives highlighting the shared excitement, pride, and fervour. Zomato’s creative is laced with some good-natured humour and shines a light on India’s winning streak against Pakistan.
KFC applauds Sharma ji ka Beta (cricketer Rohit Sharma) for his contribution to the win. Swiggy Instamart, on the other hand, prescribes energy drinks to the Pakistani team as fuel to throw TVs in frustration.
Here are a few of our favourite brand creatives cheering for India's win against Pakistan.
Swiggy Instamart
gentle reminder for our neighbors to stock all these. TV utha ke patakne me energy bhi lagegi na 🤪#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/XomXA3to4a— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 14, 2023
Blinkit
Some things never change. 8-0 it is 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NiCYXQQ35d— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 14, 2023
Shree Cement
HDFC Bank
Hajmola
Shaadi.com
Dil le gaye munde Gujarat mein🏃♂️✨#INDvPAK #WorldCup2023— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) October 14, 2023
Swiggy
order 3 delivered. 8 more to go 🥳🧿 #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2023 https://t.co/aejSzuEL8L pic.twitter.com/vVdUeiNbEI— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023
Tata Play
Our lucky charm has worked remote-ly! 😇#INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup2023#WorldCup2023 #WorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/LpAywAHWcu— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) October 14, 2023
Zomato
and it was a repeat order for both the teams— zomato (@zomato) October 14, 2023
India: 8
Pakistan: 0#INDvsPAK #MatchHoTohZomato
boAt
Indiaaaaaa Indiaaaaa🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/04P4LMEEkB— boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 14, 2023
McDonald's
Cofsils
Durex
Prega News
