Brands rejoice with creatives as Dhoni hits big in CSK vs DC encounter

Chennai Super Kings’ match on Sunday saw the five-time champions go head-to-head with Delhi Capitals in the IPL. CSK was handed out its first defeat of the season as DC’s pace attack put up a fiery performance. Batting first, DC posted a total of 191/5. CSK however, failed to chase the total and fell 20 runs short.
However, the highlight of the match was not CSK’s loss, but rather MS Dhoni’s batting. Fans had been eagerly waiting for their thala–who is notably not the captain this season–to show a glimpse of his striking abilities. Until yesterday, the yellow team had won its matches comfortably with Dhoni not getting a chance to bat. This further fueled the anticipation as fans were eager to watch Dhoni display magic with his bat.
When the sixth wicket fell, fans got to witness what they were waiting for. MS Dhoni came out to bat and unfurled magic with his bat as he scored a quick 37 off 16 balls hitting seven boundaries. Joining the fever, brands shared creatives about the occasion with an added touch of humour. From funny one-liners to visual elements to nostalgic fandom jargon, brands made it a point to leverage this happenstance and connect with cricket fans around the country.
Here are a few brand creatives that hit it over the boundary ropes:
Swiggy Genie
eating 🥭 for watching thala bat— Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) March 31, 2024
the 1st time for the 1st time
this season 🤝 this season
same feeling#DCvsCSK
Swiggy
watching thala bat feels like the first bite of the sweetest mango that you taste after waiting an entire year #CSKvsDC— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 31, 2024
Swiggy Instamart
Mahi maar raha hai 🧿#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/Yq8tSRziE3— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 31, 2024
No matter the result, thala ne bina matchbox ke aag laga di 💥🤌#CSKVDC— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 31, 2024
Zomato
yes, chennai lost but thala still delivered happiness to every fan out there :)#DCvCSK— zomato (@zomato) March 31, 2024
Reliance Jio
Dekho dekho wo aagaya! 💛#T20 #CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/Mr7GkqmDii— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2024
Paytm Insider
Just started our day with a Thala appreciation session at work.— Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) April 1, 2024
How is your Monday going ? 💛🫂#MSDhoni𓃵 #DCvsCSK #IPLonInsider
HDFC Bank
Things that make everyone happy:— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) March 31, 2024
- Mahi maar raha hai🤩
- ₹ 1,200* CashBack on PayZapp😍#Thala #Cricket #PayZapp #Mahi #HDFCBank #Payment
Blinkit
March 30, 2024
Myntra
Mere liye perfect cargo pant mile na mile but aaj @msdhoni ki batting dekhne mil gayi 🥺 #CSKvsDC— Myntra (@myntra) March 31, 2024
YouTube India
Mahi came, Mahi Played ❤️#Thala— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 31, 2024
Netflix India
You know it’s a win-win, when you FINALLY get to witness the man in yellow on strike 🫡 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/y0GgEWpVSN— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 31, 2024
JioCinema
Our heart is so full rn 🥹💛#IPLonJioCinema #Dhoni #TATAIPL #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/5NkwsA5xOQ— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2024
Bewakoof
They: "But he is 42"— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) April 1, 2024
Us: That's the way, Mahi way!#MSDhoni𓃵 #DCvCSK #IPL2024
Prime Video India
watching ms dhoni playing today 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 31, 2024
Shaadi.com
Meri tarah abhi bhi #MSDhoni𓃵 ke bare mein soch rahe ho, shaadi karni hai kya? 🥰#CSKVDC #Dhoni #Thala— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) April 1, 2024