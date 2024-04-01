Topical Spot

Brands rejoice with creatives as Dhoni hits big in CSK vs DC encounter

Brands joined the Thala fever as MS Dhoni batted for the first time this IPL scoring massive boundaries. While CSK lost the match, Dhoni stole the spotlight with his fiery innings as fans across the country cheered ‘Mahi maar raha hain’.

Harshal Thakur
Chennai Super Kings’ match on Sunday saw the five-time champions go head-to-head with Delhi Capitals in the IPL. CSK was handed out its first defeat of the season as DC’s pace attack put up a fiery performance. Batting first, DC posted a total of 191/5. CSK however, failed to chase the total and fell 20 runs short. 

However, the highlight of the match was not CSK’s loss, but rather MS Dhoni’s batting. Fans had been eagerly waiting for their thala–who is notably not the captain this season–to show a glimpse of his striking abilities. Until yesterday, the yellow team had won its matches comfortably with Dhoni not getting a chance to bat. This further fueled the anticipation as fans were eager to watch Dhoni display magic with his bat. 

When the sixth wicket fell, fans got to witness what they were waiting for. MS Dhoni came out to bat and unfurled magic with his bat as he scored a quick 37 off 16 balls hitting seven boundaries. Joining the fever, brands shared creatives about the occasion with an added touch of humour. From funny one-liners to visual elements to nostalgic fandom jargon, brands made it a point to leverage this happenstance and connect with cricket fans around the country. 

Here are a few brand creatives that hit it over the boundary ropes: 

Swiggy Genie 

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

Zomato

Reliance Jio

Paytm Insider

HDFC Bank

Blinkit

Myntra

YouTube India

Netflix India

JioCinema

Bewakoof

Prime Video India

Shaadi.com

