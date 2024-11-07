How brands utilised Ganji Chudail's appeal for relatable marketing

If you’ve built your social media algorithm, brick by brick, chances are, you have encountered Ganji Chudail more than once. An animated character whose name translates to ‘bald witch’ in English. With her peculiar look and comedic antics, she swiftly captured the attention of online audiences.

Originating from the Majedar Kahani YouTube channel, which began by sharing classic Hindi stories, Ganji Chudail was created by Shriram Panchal, who designed her to entertain kids but unexpectedly resonated with a much wider audience. Her humorous, no-holds-barred personality has now evolved beyond its initial purpose, turning her into a viral cultural phenomenon. Her origin story has been highlighted in a reel.

Unlike the usual polished, highly curated digital content, Ganji Chudail’s simple animation style and raw humour, make her a relatable figure, appealing to those craving something fresh and unrefined. The character’s unexpected popularity grew organically, fuelled by her quirky and unpredictable behaviour, which resonated with audiences across all age groups.

Brands quickly took note of the character's popularity and saw an opportunity to leverage her appeal for marketing. Companies like Netflix, Swiggy Instamart, and Nykaa have partnered with her to tap into the younger, tech-savvy audience who adore her antics and a little older audience who rally behind her unhinged stories.

For example, Nykaa’s campaign uses the character’s transformation to promote the idea that healthy hair leads to a happier life. Meanwhile, Netflix leveraged the quirky character to boost engagement for its films, using 2D models of actors like Pankaj Tripathi alongside Ganji Chudail to promote 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Stree 2', tapping into the spooky theme of the latter. Brands used her meme-worthiness and relatability to capture attention and deliver their messages in a fun, engaging way.

This offbeat character, now a staple in brand campaigns, underscores the growing value of unconventional, character-driven content in modern marketing.

Here's a look at the brands which have utilised the popularity of Ganji Chudail, to further connect with the character's fanbase.

Nykaa

Pilgrim Skincare

Rosywine Jewellers

Maddock Films x Jio Studios

Netflix

Woktok

Amazon MX player

It is not just brands, but Ganji Chudail's quirky appeal has been used by Delhi Police when it comes to conveying important messages. Using her persona is a clever way to keep the tone light while addressing serious topics, proving her versatility beyond brand advertising.

While some may dismiss her as 'brain rot,' the character's massive fanbase speaks volumes, attracting brands that traditionally pour significant resources into marketing. Her meme-worthy humour and relatability highlight a crucial trend, as brands navigate an increasingly fragmented, ‘vertical’ media landscape, personas like hers will be vital for meaningful connections across generations on shared platforms. Yet, as brands leverage her humour and impact, it is important to remain mindful of the language used, terms like 'Ganji' (bald) and 'Chudail' (witch) though playful here, can carry a history of pain and have been used heavily to subjugate women.