Everything you need to know about the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not only a significant event in the cricketing calendar but also a monumental opportunity for advertisers and sponsors to engage with a vast, passionate audience. As the tournament unfolds from February 19 to March 9, 2025, in Pakistan, with select matches in the UAE, the commercial dynamics surrounding the event are projected to reach heights.

Broadcasting and sponsorship revenue

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, has set ambitious revenue targets. The company aims to generate approximately ₹1,500 crore in advertising revenue from the tournament. This projection is part of a larger strategy to amass a total of ₹6,000 crore in ad revenue, combining earnings from both the Champions Trophy and the subsequent IPL 2025.

To achieve these figures, JioStar has secured partnerships with 11 sponsors, including Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Eicher Motors, and Indira IVF.

Historical context and economic Impact

Historically, the ICC Champions Trophy has been a lucrative event for host nations. For instance, the 2002 edition in Sri Lanka injected an estimated $25 million into the local economy, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and local businesses.

For the 2025 edition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to receive $6 million as a hosting fee from the ICC. Additionally, PCB will earn revenue from gate receipts and hospitality services. However, they are required to allocate $1.3 million for tournament insurance.

Tournament Overview

Total Matches: 15

15 Duration: February 19 to March 9, 2025

February 19 to March 9, 2025 Organised by: International Cricket Council (ICC)

International Cricket Council (ICC) Hosts: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Participating Teams

Group A

Pakistan

India

New Zealand

Bangladesh

Group B

Australia

England

South Africa

Afghanistan

Venue Distribution

Matches are allocated across several cities to maximise fan engagement:

Pakistan

Karachi : National Stadium

: National Stadium Lahore : Gaddafi Stadium

: Gaddafi Stadium Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

United Arab Emirates:

Dubai: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Due to political considerations, all of India's matches, including potential semi-finals and the final (if India qualifies), will be held in Dubai.

Key Fixtures

Some highly anticipated matches include:

India vs. Pakistan: February 23, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

February 23, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Semi-Finals: Scheduled for March 4 and 5, 2025, in Dubai and Lahore, respectively.

Scheduled for March 4 and 5, 2025, in Dubai and Lahore, respectively. Final: March 9, 2025; venue depends on team qualifications.

ICC and partners

Broadcast partners

Premier partners

Global partners

Official supporters

Advertising rates and packages

Television Broadcast

Co-presenting sponsorship: Priced at ₹55 crore

Priced at ₹55 crore Associate sponsorship: ₹44 crore

₹44 crore Partner sponsorship : ₹28 crore

: ₹28 crore 10-Second ad spot during India matches: ₹28 lakh

Digital Platforms

Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹55 crore

₹55 crore Powered-by sponsorship: ₹45 crore

₹45 crore Associate sponsorship: ₹25 crore

₹25 crore Cost Per Mille (CPM) rates: ₹250 for the full tournament; ₹500 for India matches

Connected TV (CTV):

10-Second spots: ₹7 lakh for the entire tournament; ₹15 lakh for India and playoff matches

Ticket Sales and Audience Engagement

While specific ticket sales figures for the 2025 tournament are yet to be disclosed, the Champions Trophy traditionally attracts substantial in-stadium audiences. The limited number of matches, each carrying significant weight, ensures high demand for tickets. Coupled with the fervent cricket fanbase in Pakistan and neighboring regions, the tournament is expected to achieve sell-out crowds, enhancing the atmosphere and providing advertisers with a captivated audience.

Ad Campaigns

In anticipation of the tournament, brands, teams and the ICC have launched campaigns. Let’s take a look.

ICC

Star Sports

Adidas

Pakistan Cricket

Dream 11

Bangladesh Cricket

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 offers a major opportunity for advertisers, broadcasters, and sponsors, backed by strategic partnerships and strong commercial appeal. With a history of delivering high economic value, the tournament provides a platform for brands to expand their presence in the global cricket market.