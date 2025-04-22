IPL 2025 ads that spotlight rivalries, legends, and laughs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been more than just a cricket tournament, it's a spectacle where high-stakes cricket meets high-impact advertising. IPL 2025 is no different, with brands pushing creative boundaries to capture fan attention. This season has already seen a surge of quirky, cinematic campaigns that reflect the scale and spirit of the tournament.
One of the campaigns feature Sourav Ganguly in a playful new avatar for My11Circle, donning a hat and theatrically announcing cool giveaways and prizes. Adding to the drama, Delhi Capitals introduced Karun Nair in a full-blown South Indian hero style, complete with stylised visuals and punchy dialogues.
The action doesn’t stop there. Dream11’s campaigns bring together Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a fun, strategy-driven fantasy cricket face-off. Their easy banter has made the ads instantly relatable to fans across the board. Meanwhile, official broadcaster Star Sports is tapping into the league’s legendary rivalries with a series of ads that highlight intense yet lighthearted clashes between teams, spotlighting the passion and excitement the IPL brings every season.
TATA IPL 2025 | My11Circle
KARUN NAIR - the MONSTER | Delhi Capitals
Thalapathy Vijay SAVES Thala Dhoni at the CSK vs. MI Match? | The GOAT | Netflix India
boAt x RCB | Real se bhi Clear | boAt Aavante Bar | Dolby Atmos
Shreyas Ki Yojana | Kshema | Ft. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh
Big Basket and Royal Challengers Banagalore
Swiss Beauty- Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke | Ace Your Wedding Makeup Game #wedding #ipl
Star Sports x IPL 2025
Bridging distances, uniting generations! TATA IPL, yaha sab possible hai! | #IPLonJioStar