IPL 2025 ads that spotlight rivalries, legends, and laughs

This article looks at the ad campaigns seen during IPL 2025, highlighting how brands have used humour, celebrity appeal, and team narratives to connect with viewers.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been more than just a cricket tournament, it's a spectacle where high-stakes cricket meets high-impact advertising. IPL 2025 is no different, with brands pushing creative boundaries to capture fan attention. This season has already seen a surge of quirky, cinematic campaigns that reflect the scale and spirit of the tournament.

One of the campaigns feature Sourav Ganguly in a playful new avatar for My11Circle, donning a hat and theatrically announcing cool giveaways and prizes. Adding to the drama, Delhi Capitals introduced Karun Nair in a full-blown South Indian hero style, complete with stylised visuals and punchy dialogues.

The action doesn’t stop there. Dream11’s campaigns bring together Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a fun, strategy-driven fantasy cricket face-off. Their easy banter has made the ads instantly relatable to fans across the board. Meanwhile, official broadcaster Star Sports is tapping into the league’s legendary rivalries with a series of ads that highlight intense yet lighthearted clashes between teams, spotlighting the passion and excitement the IPL brings every season.

TATA IPL 2025 | My11Circle


KARUN NAIR - the MONSTER | Delhi Capitals 


Thalapathy Vijay SAVES Thala Dhoni at the CSK vs. MI Match? | The GOAT | Netflix India

boAt x RCB | Real se bhi Clear | boAt Aavante Bar | Dolby Atmos



Shreyas Ki Yojana | Kshema | Ft. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh



Big Basket and Royal Challengers Banagalore

Swiss Beauty- Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke | Ace Your Wedding Makeup Game #wedding #ipl



Star Sports x IPL 2025

 

Blue Star Fast Cooling ACs | Virat Kohli vs Garmi Blasters – Hindi TVC – 2025 #GarmiKiChhutti

 

Bridging distances, uniting generations! TATA IPL, yaha sab possible hai! | #IPLonJioStar

 

Dream11: Aamir ne liya panga 𝚂̶𝙸̶𝙽̶𝙶̶𝙷̶ Kapoor se. | #AapkiTeamMeinKaun

 

Dream11: Ranbir ka X Factor: Jitendra Bhatawadekar? | #AapkiTeamMeinKaun 

Thalapathy Ravindra Jadeja - Dencoming Video | IPL 2025 | Chennai Super Kings

Dream11: Aamir ke liye bouncer, Sir Jadeja se | #AapkiTeamMeinKaun

Thala or Suryavanshi? GOAT or YOAT? Who will win TATA IPL SEASON 18? | #IPLonJioStar STARTS 22MAR

Dream11: SKY gayega Channa Mereya, Ranbir ke liye | #AapkiTeamMeinKaun

KKR IPL 2025 Official Jersey Reveal | ★ ★ ★

Play Like Mumbai - Our Official Anthem for IPL 2025 | Mumbai Indians

Official WhistlePodu Anthem | IPL 2025 | Chennai Super Kings

Jab Sharma-aave, tab sharam jaave! Because TATA IPL mein sab possible hai! #IPLonJioStar

Dencoming of Sam Curran | IPL 2025 | Chennai Super Kings

VIVO IPL: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will TATA IPL's Season 18 be lucky for RCB's Jersey No. 18 Virat Kohli? |#IPLonJioStar 22MAR

Dream11 : Aamir Ne Banaya Kapoor ko Singh | #AapkiTeamMeinKaun

Dream11: Iss tournament mein, #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi #Dream11

Pink of 2025 | Rajasthan Royals | IPL 2025 

Dencoming of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra | IPL 2025 | Chennai Super Kings

Animal for a Reason | Dhoni x EMotorad x Vanga 


