Who’s sponsoring whom? A look at IPL 2025 team partnerships

The TATA IPL 2025 is slowly nearing its conclusion, but the intensity on the field shows no signs of slowing down. With nail-biting finishes, rising stars, and high-stakes clashes, the tournament continues to grip fans across the country. Off the field, too, the action remains relentless, with brands making the most of every second of visibility.

From hydration partners to footwear sponsors, the rosters are packed across all teams. Whether it’s on the jersey, in the dugout, on team travel kits, or at practice sessions, brands have strategically positioned themselves to stay top of mind during cricket’s biggest celebration, India ka Tyohaar.

So the next time you tune in, look beyond the scoreline and see if you can spot the logos and placements that have become an integral part of the IPL viewing experience.

Here is the list of brands sponsoring IPL teams for 2025. 94.3 Radio One / Radio One Official radio partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official radio partner for Mumbai Indians Acko Associate sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders

Associate sponsor of Delhi Capitals

Associate sponsor of Gujarat Titans Air Asia Official airline partner for SunRisers Hyderabad Alliance University Official learning partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru All Seasons Principal sponsor for Punjab Kings

Principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals

Principal sponsor for SunRisers Hyderabad Amul Official partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official partner for Kolkata Knight Riders

Official partner for Lucknow Super Giants Amul Protein Official partner of Mumbai Indians

Official partner for Kolkata Knight Riders

Official partner for Rajasthan Royals

Official partner for Lucknow Super Giants

Official partner for Gujarat Titans Apollo Hospitals Official medical partner for SunRisers Hyderabad ARL Tyres Performance partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (since 2024) Arun Ice Cream Official ice cream partner for SunRisers Hyderabad Astral Pipes Partner with Chennai Super Kings (since 2022)

Associate partner for Mumbai Indians

Associate partner of Gujarat Titans Avon Cycles Official bicycle partner for Punjab Kings

Official cycle partner for SunRisers Hyderabad Baashyaam Associate sponsor of Chennai Super Kings

Big Ant Studios

Official partner of Mumbai Indians

Official partner of Kolkata Knight Riders

Official licensee of Rajasthan Royals (Note: Text mentioned MI, assumed RR based on section)

Official partner for Delhi Capitals

Official licensee of Gujarat Titans

Official partner of SunRisers Hyderabad Big Basket Official quick commerce partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Big FM Official radio partner for Lucknow Super Giants Birla Estates Principal sponsor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bisleri Official hydration partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official hydration partner for MI (since 2023)

Official hydration partner for Rajasthan Royals

Official hydration partner for Delhi Capitals

Official hydration partner for Gujarat Titans BKT Tyres Principal sponsor for Punjab Kings

Official tyre partner for Mumbai Indians

Principal partner for Kolkata Knight Riders

Principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals

Principal partner for Lucknow Super Giants

Associate partner and official tyre partner for Gujarat Titans

Official tyre partner for SunRisers Hyderabad boAt Official partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official audio and wearables partner of Gujarat Titans BoldFit Official fitness equipment partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official merchandise partner for Chennai Super Kings

Official partner of Mumbai Indians British Empire Partner with Chennai Super Kings (since 2019) Campa Official pouring partner for Punjab Kings

Official pouring partner for Lucknow Super Giants

Official pouring partner for SunRisers Hyderabad Castrol Official performance partner for MI Chitale Bandhu Official snacking partner of MI Chupps Official footwear partner for Mumbai Indians

Official footwear merchandise partner for Gujarat Titans City Union Bank Strategic partnership for exclusive co-branded credit card with Chennai Super Kings

Official banking partner for SunRisers Hyderabad Coca-Cola Official partner of Chennai Super Kings ConfirmTkt Train ticketing partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Icons Merchandise and licensee partner for Mumbai Indians

Official merchandise and licensee partner for Kolkata

Official merchandise and licensee partner for Gujarat Titans Dazller Official beauty & makeup partner for Punjab Kings

Official beauty & makeup partner for Kolkata Knight Riders Dewon Electric Official partner for Lucknow Super Giants DHL Principal partner of Mumbai Indians District Exclusive ticketing partner for Punjab Kings

Exclusive ticketing partner for Delhi Capitals

Exclusive ticketing partner for Gujarat Titans DP World Principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (partnership continues)

Title sponsor for Punjab Kings

Official partner for Mumbai Indians

Principal partner for Kolkata Knight Riders

Partner with Rajasthan Royals (partnership continues)

Principal partner for Lucknow Super Giants

Official partner of Delhi Capitals

Principal partner of Gujarat Titans

Title sponsor for SunRisers Hyderabad Dream Cricket 2025 / Dream Cricket 25 Official licensee for Kolkata Knight Riders (Dream Cricket 2025)

Official licensee for Gujarat Titans (Dream Cricket 25) Dropyhub Official staffing solution partner for SRH EbixCash Official partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Official partner of Chennai Super Kings

Official partner of MI

Official partner of Delhi Capitals (Note: Listed separately from EbixCash) Ecentric Official merchandise partner for MI EcoLink Official partner for Punjab Kings EM Official kit partner for GT Encalm Associate partner for Delhi Capitals Endura Mass Official partner for Lucknow Super Giants Equitas Official banking partner for Chennai Super Kings (since 2024)

Official banking partner for Gujarat Titans Etihad Airways Primary shirt sponsor for Chennai Super Kings Euro Official partner for Gujarat Titans

FanCode