Situationships to fast deliveries, how brands celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for married women, celebrated primarily in North and Northwestern India. On this day, wives fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the safety and longevity of their husbands. The ritual involves offering ‘Argya’ to the moon using an earthen pot called Karwa. Although the exact origin of the festival is unclear, several ancient stories illustrate its importance. These include tales of Queen Veervati, Draupadi from the Mahabharata, and the devoted wives Karwa and Savitri, all of whom performed the fast with immense devotion, leading to the revival of their husbands' lives.

In this digital age, as a new generation embraces traditional festivities, brands are ensuring they stay part of the conversation. Their creative campaigns often reflect modern twists on these age-old customs, from playful nods to those in ‘situationships’ to promises of delivering all your Karwa Chauth essentials in just 10 minutes.

Here's a look at how brands cleverly and creatively tapped into the spirit of Karwa Chauth to connect with their audience.

Swiggy Instamart

Blinkit



** also not a partner to celebrate with 😅 pic.twitter.com/1I89i5aunP — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 20, 2024

Swiggy Food

kis kis ne apne situationshipon ke liye vrat rakha hai samne aao — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) October 20, 2024

Zepto

Disclaimer: Please make sure to check the 3rd point before ordering the rest 🙏🏻#Karwa pic.twitter.com/TIiRRG5oPp — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) October 20, 2024

Amul

Hajmola

Croma Retail

ITC Store

Cash Karo

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Karva Chauth brand creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.