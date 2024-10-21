Advertisment
Topical Spot

Situationships to fast deliveries, how brands celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024

This year, Karwa Chauth brand creatives reflect modern twists on age-old customs, from playful nods to those in ‘situationships’ and more. Here's a look into how brands have infused humour into their creatives.

author-image
Joe Sinha
New Update
12342

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for married women, celebrated primarily in North and Northwestern India. On this day, wives fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the safety and longevity of their husbands. The ritual involves offering ‘Argya’ to the moon using an earthen pot called Karwa. Although the exact origin of the festival is unclear, several ancient stories illustrate its importance. These include tales of Queen Veervati, Draupadi from the Mahabharata, and the devoted wives Karwa and Savitri, all of whom performed the fast with immense devotion, leading to the revival of their husbands' lives.

In this digital age, as a new generation embraces traditional festivities, brands are ensuring they stay part of the conversation. Their creative campaigns often reflect modern twists on these age-old customs, from playful nods to those in ‘situationships’ to promises of delivering all your Karwa Chauth essentials in just 10 minutes. 

Here's a look at how brands cleverly and creatively tapped into the spirit of Karwa Chauth to connect with their audience.

Swiggy Instamart

Blinkit

Swiggy Food

Zepto

Amul

Hajmola

Croma Retail

ITC Store

Cash Karo

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Karva Chauth brand creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.

 

swiggy Zepto Blinkit karwa chauth Karwa Chauth brand creatives