Shadab Jakati's 10-Rupee question that started a viral trend & brand frenzy

From the quiet lanes of Incholi, a small village in Meerut, to a stint as a driver in Saudi Arabia, Shadab Jakati's life was far from the world of glamour and internet fame. Yet, in the digital age, a single moment can change everything. For Shadab, that moment came packaged with a simple, deadpan question that has since taken over social media: 10 rupaye wala biscuit kitne ka hai ji? (How much is the 10-rupee biscuit?). This one dialogue, delivered with a unique gait and an unforgettable style, went viral in an instant.
The video amassed 57 million views, 2.8 million likes and was shared over 1.4 million times.
Shadab is far from a single-reel phenomenon. As a YouTuber and vlogger, he regularly shares comedy skits, travel vlogs, and short-form content that frequently cross the million-view mark with his 4 million subscribers. His YouTube journey began with a short video of him packing, quite literally.
Today, in a story reminiscent of other internet sensations like Raju Kalakaar and Dolly Chaiwala, Shadab's life changed overnight. His reel became the internet's latest obsession, with everyone from common creators to celebrities joining the trend. Prominent figures like superstar singer Badshah and cricketer Rinku Singh amplified his fame by creating their own videos, turning his quirky question into a national inside joke.
This rise from obscurity to stardom has now translated into success. Capitalising on his massive reach and a friendly persona, brands have been quick to collaborate with the new star. Brands like Britannia, Samsung, and Zee5 have roped in Shadab, cementing his status as more than just a fleeting meme.
Here’s a look at some of the brands that have used this internet phenomenon.
In the end, Shadab Jakati's story is more than just a fleeting viral moment; it's a reminder of the democratising force of the internet. From the roads of Saudi Arabia to the screens of millions, his journey proves that in the digital age, fame isn't reserved for the privileged few. As long as there are platforms to share them, a simple question and an authentic personality can still change a life overnight.