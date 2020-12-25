Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft.Tata Shaktee, Boroplus, and more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features OTT marketing of AK vs AK on Netflix, Microsoft campaign, Brand Saga of Boroplus and its advertising journey, Global COVID-19 campaigns, and more.

Campaigns

#BuildingResilience: Microsoft celebrates India’s spirit of being unstoppable with new ad film

The film puts a spotlight on how people across the country have shown everyday resilience in meeting the challenges that this year has brought. Read more here.

Laadli urges viewers to #ChangeForPositive with new campaign

Laadli, an initiative of Population First supported by United Nations Population Fund UNFPA, launched a new campaign in collaboration with Mullen Lintas Delhi, against discrimination and harassment in the times of COVID. Read more here.

Tata Shaktee pays an ode to the backbone of the nation with new campaign

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, on the occasion of Farmer’s Day/Kisaan Diwas, Tata Shaktee expresses a debt of gratitude to the Indian farmer through a film for digital media. Read more here.

Cadbury 5Star extends Do Nothing proposition with Google Assistant

The new Cadbury 5Star campaign is a manifestation of the brand’s prevailing Do Nothing proposition, presented in partnership with Google. Read more here.

OTT Marketing: From tweets to hoardings – Netflix extends AK vs AK’s theme to marketing platforms

From Twitter banter to city billboards, Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to ignite interest for AK vs AK, their upcoming dark comedy. Read more here.

PGIM India Mutual Fund creates a video-oriented campaign to promote financial preparedness

Conceptualized by Rediffusion Brand Solutions, the latest campaign by PGIM India Mutual Fund showcases a series of films to drive attention towards achieving financial freedom and plan for the future. Read more here.

Hyundai collaborates with the new season of TVF’s Aam Aadmi Family

Hyundai India in collaboration with Havas Media India and Innocean Worldwide has associated with The Viral Fever (TVF) as a part of their digital-first campaign for Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Boroplus – An innovating advertising journey based on innovative products

Regarded as an antiseptic cream not only by the Indian consumers but also in foreign lands like Russia and Ukraine, the Boroplus advertising journey has gained global recognition just like its product reach. Read more here.

Scroll Through

#SocialThrowback2020: Global COVID-19 Campaigns that left a footprint

Social Samosa presents global campaigns that efficiently used minimized resources and optimum creativity to endure the novel impact of COVID-19. Read more here.

#SocialThrowback2020: Global Campaigns that reinvented creativity in an uncharted year

Social Samosa presents the foremost global campaigns that struck through the face of crisis, by reaching a higher peak of ingenuity and created a newer benchmark. Read more here.

Comments