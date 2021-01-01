Social Media News Round Up: YouTube Filters & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube desktop site testing added topic filters for recommended videos, Twitter testing a prompt showing mutual interests, and more.

Twitter tests a prompt showing mutual information to boost interactions

As a part of a new test by Twitter on Android, whenever a user replies to a Tweet by an account they don’t follow, the user would be shown a prompt that shows information such as Topics followed by both, mutual connections, and Profile bio. Read more here.

Facebook locks a global music licensing deal with Tips Industries

Users on Facebook and Instagram would be able to add licensed music from the record label to the social experiences such as Stories and Reels, with the new deal between Tips Industries and the social network. Read more here.

YouTube tests filters for recommendations & feature for offline videos

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to access downloaded videos on multiple devices that are synced, for Premium users. Read more here.

Google partners with Snapchat for Year in Search report

To make the Year in Search 2020 report an interactive AR experience Google has partnered with Snapchat and launched a new lens. Read more here.

Google tests a carousel featuring short videos from Instagram, TikTok & YouTube

As a part of the new experiment by Google, Instagram, and TikTok videos would be showcased on a dedicated carousel on Search Results. Read more here.

