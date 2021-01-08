Social Media News Round Up: WhatsApp Privacy Policy & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by WhatsApp updating its privacy policy through which WhatsApp can now share user data and information with other Facebook Companies, and the companies can share the same with WhatsApp. More platforms introduce few updates.

Redesigned Facebook Pages experience devalues ‘Like’

Dedicated News Feed, new Page management tools, a redesigned interface, the removal of Page Likes, and more of such updates are a part of the new Facebook Pages experience. Read more here.

Facebook, Twitter block Trump for policy violations

Following the eruption of violence in Washington DC, Facebook and Twitter have taken active steps to curtail the impact, including limiting Donald Trump’s access and reach on platforms. Read more here.

WhatsApp changes privacy policy with a few key updates

WhatsApp service and how users’ data is processed, integration with Facebook Company Products, and an update for businesses on WhatsApp using Facebook hosted services, are subjected to the key changes in the privacy policy. Read more here.

Twitter acquires Breaker, a social podcast app

As a part of the development of Spaces – chat rooms to have voice-based conversations, Twitter is uniting with Breaker and bringing in core members of the Breaker team. Read more here.

Facebook advertising integrity head since 2017 quits company

Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management, who supervised advertising integrity at the company has quit Facebook after completing a stint of four years. Read more here.

Snapchat launches Global Partner Solutions program for advertisers

To aid advertisers with qualified partners for various stages of execution of a campaign and connect with the community effectively, Snapchat introduced the Global Partner Solutions program. Read more here.

