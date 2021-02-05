Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Kalyan Jewellers, Cheetos & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Kalyan Jewellers star-studded campaign, the advertising journey of Britannia Good Day with Brand Saga, Cheetos’ Super Bowl spot, and more.

Campaigns

Kalyan Jewellers rolls out star-studded digital campaign under the #TrustIsEverything theme

The latest campaign from the #TrustIsEverything umbrella features the Bachchans with Katrina Kaif in addition to 10 regional celebrities from across India. Read more here.

HDFC Life’s campaign ft Manjot Singh encourages consumers to buy insurance online

Consisting of 7 short films, the campaign is aimed at encouraging the audience to shift their life insurance buying process online, just like every other task. Read more here.

SBI General Insurance rolls out the third edition of #SaveTax campaign

The #SaveTax campaign video features employees of SBI General Insurance educating people on tax saving benefits with a rap song. Read more here.

Housing.com launches star-studded digital campaign

Conceived by Lowe Lintas, the campaign films aim to showcase Housing.com as a single-stop-solution for all housing needs – buying, selling, renting and moving in, and other property related services. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: The advertising journey of the Biscuit with a Smile

Having been consistent in its core positioning to spread ‘happiness’ since the inception, the Britannia Good Day advertising journey is as cheery as its ethos. Read more here.

Basics of conversing with GenZ: A look at FGII’s Instagram strategy

With inputs from Future Generali India Insurance and its creative partner Wondrlab, we take an in-depth look at the making of the brand’s latest campaign and their overall Instagram marketing strategy for reaching out to the younger demographic. Read more here.

5 ways Visit Saudi is using social media in its tourism-revival marketing plan

We curate strategy highlights with a deep dive into the Visit Saudi tourism department and how they use social media to create a dreamy world one must experience. Read more here.

Converting traditional legacy into Digital: Inside Doctor Dreams’ social strategy to deliver happy sleep

We take you through Doctor Dreams’ social media strategy, detailing how the brand is using digital to promote the concept of happy sleeping. Read more here.

Testbook digital campaign uses real examples emphasizing on preparation for competitive exams

The Testbook campaign depicts real-life situations where the protagonists struggle for a proper environment to study and crack the competitive exam. Read more here.

Scroll Through

World Cancer Day 2021: Brand posts encourage conversations & raise awareness

Ranging from poetry recital to nudging for conversations around Animal Cancer, Cancer Day brand posts this year strove for more. Read more here.

Brands build on their assets with Budget 2021 creatives

Social media brands have filled in the journal entries accounting for today’s creativity with topical posts and creatives allocated for the Union Budget 2021. Read more here.

The Big Game: Have you watched these Super Bowl LV ad spots yet?

As the world gears up for the first post-pandemic Super Bowl, we put on our creative lenses to bring you a curated list of ad spots you shouldn’t miss this year. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Welcome to the World, Baby: Huggies gives babies a tour of life ahead of Super Bowl

Huggies’ Super Bowl campaign will leverage UGC to feature babies born on game day, celebrating the joys of babyhood. Read more here.

#ItWasntMe: Cheetos recreates iconic song for Super Bowl LV

Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Cheetos’ Super Bowl spot ft. Ashton, Mila & Shaggy has been directed by Bryan Buckley. Read more here.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade brings back 2020 memories in Super Bowl LV ad spot

As part of the Super Bowl campaign, Bud Light will encourage fans to tweet and engage with lemon and stories to win free lemonade packs. Read more here.

Uber Eats reunites Wayne’s World for Eat Local messaging

To promote local eateries in their network during Super Bowl, Uber Eats has partnered with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Cardi B. Read more here.

