Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. PhonePe & more

PhonePe campaign reflects trending moments of 2020

The centerpiece of the latest PhonePe campaign is multimedia, audio-visual, real-life animation depicting pop-culture cues. Read more here.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentine’s Day campaign poses a new question

Mondelez India continues to build on Valentine’s Day concerted marketing efforts for Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk; this year the brand asks, ‘How Far Will You Go For Love?’ with new campaign. Read more here.

Mia by Tanishq rolls out Valentine’s Day campaign in collaboration with VOOT

VOOT Studio has conceptualized and created a 40-second film as part of a campaign that showcases Mia’s ‘The Cupid Edit’ Valentine’s Day collection. Read more here.

Burger King ropes in Sima Taparia for Valentine’s Day campaign

With #DateTheWhopper, Burger King has steered away from all the mush that generally surrounds the occasion and is urging its customers to not compromise. Read more here.

#XperienceTheFuture: Flipkart & realme leverages AI to create an interactive unboxing campaign

As a part of the unboxing initiative for realme X7 series’ realme X7 Pro 5g and realme X7 5G models, Flipkart, and realme launched an interactive AI campaign, giving consumers the opportunity to be a part of the excitement associated with a smartphone reveal. Read more here.

Brand Saga: The biscuit with a smile, spreading joy on social media

After cruising through the traditional brand nama last week, we move on to decode the Britannia Good Day digital advertising journey which is as riveting as the former. Read more here.

The social media ‘manthan’ of milk brands…

From haldi doodh to the daily doses of milk for strength – Indian consumers and brands are reliant on it for various reasons. With the dairy brands social media marketing chapter coming off age – we decode the trends that dominate. Read more here.

Colgate India Social Media Play: Using digital as an extension to traditional marketing

We take a look at how Colgate India uses social media to drive home messages about dental hygiene, white teeth and beautiful smiles. Read more here.

Harnessing the power of inclusive love: Global condom ads set an example

Even as most condom ads continue to focus on heterosexual couples, ripples of inclusive narratives are bubbling under the surface, we explore. Read more here.

7 AR Campaigns that add the C to ‘Cool’

In this day and age, the viewer being engaged with your campaign is not enough, they also have to be invested in it. Augmented Reality or AR has been known to achieve this, creating a catchy experience that would lead to brand loyalty. A look at few AR campaigns for inspiration. Read more here.

Brand campaigns leverage real-life celebrity couples to tell realistic stories

Celebrity couples don’t just sell a product or service on behalf of a brand, they bring along the warmth of real-life to the campaigns, taking its credibility a notch higher. Read more here.

Love is beautiful, for all: LGBTQ+ campaigns with inclusive narratives

Going beyond the heteronormative depiction of love, Indian & Global brand campaigns have time and again put forth inclusive love stories, here’s a curated list. Read more here.

Weetabix attracts users, brands & even ministries with a viral brand association Tweet

The Tweet suggesting Heinz Beanz topped with Weetabix has turned out to be one of the most controversial food combinations ever, generating a flood of reactions from several brands and users. Read more here.

Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl spot illustrates how ‘Let’s grab a beer’ is never really about the beer

This Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch, which has Budweiser and Bud Light under their brand portfolio, aired their first-ever corporate spot. Read more here.

Lay’s kicks off 2021 global UEFA Champions League with new campaign

Lay’s latest ad film, Apartment Arena, for the UEFA Champions League, features footballers Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Lieke Martens. Read more here.

