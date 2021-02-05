Social Media News Round Up: Myntra logo tweaked, Instagram updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Myntra tweaking its logo after accusation of being insulting towards women, new Instagram updates, Facebook developing Topic Exclusion Controls for advertisers, and more.

Instagram Updates: Recently Deleted Folder, Vertical Stories, & more

Instagram Updates include a series of developments and tests for Stories, and a feature to restore deleted content on Instagram.

Facebook tests prompt to tackle changes by Apple on targeted advertising

As Apple improves the standard of privacy and security for its products and introduces a prompt that may hurt targeted advertising, Facebook plans to counter the update with its own prompt.

YouTube tests new feature, ‘Clips’ with gaming creators

Clips, the new feature for YouTube creators would enable them to highlight interesting moments on live streams in particular and VOD, by generating a snippet of the video.

Facebook explains how the content shown in your News Feed is selected

Facebook spells out how News Feed ranking and the machine learning systems work to personalize content for all users.

Facebook develops Topic Exclusion Controls for advertisers

Topic Exclusion Controls, a new feature being developed by Facebook would enable advertisers to supervise the placement of their ads to ensure it appears next to content based on brand suitability.

YouTube CEO outlines priorities for 2021

Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube says boosting the creator economy, working with governments for regulatory issues, improving policy transparency and more of such subjects would be the key focus areas of the platform in 2021.

Pinterest introduces Story Pins Following Streams

The Story Pins Following Streams is an immersive carousel of Stories from creators that user follows at the top of the home feed on Pinterest, with the option to discover new creators.

Key Takeaways Facebook Q4 2020 Report: Ad revenues continue to grow

The Facebook Q4 2020 Report highlights the significant updates for brands and advertisers that gives an overview of the platform with information such as the growing user base.

NBCUniversal & Twitter announce a worldwide digital content partnership

The multi-year agreement of the advertising and content partnership between NBCUniversal and Twitter will expand the social inventory worldwide for marketers through Twitter and NBCUniversal's One Platform business offering.

Myntra tweaks logo after accusation of being insulting towards women

Upon meeting the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police, which was acting on an activist's complaint, Myntra reportedly decided to tweak its logo.

Data: 61% Snapchatters anticipate using the app on gameday

Snapchat has released data on user behaviour, content creation & consumption, and brand interaction trends ahead of Super Bowl LV.

YouTube launches destination & CTV ads for Sports content

YouTube is leveraging the growing shift of Sports audience from cable television to connected-TV by introducing a new personalised destination for Sports content on YouTube and developments for advertising capabilities with CTV ads.

