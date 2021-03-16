We take a look at how Deepinder Goyal has been leveraging his Twitter presence and half a million followers to communicate all things Zomato.

With over 12 years of watching Zomato grow, Deepinder Goyal has had a fair share of good and bad experiences of existence in the world of the internet and beyond. There have been moments where this Founder & CEO of Zomato, a restaurant aggregator app, has taken a strong stand for employees and the F&B community at large. There have also been instances where they have had to accept faults and promise to be better. With Goyal’s profile, Zomato has been able to drive conversations on a more humane level than a corporate/business/brand one — especially when it comes to sensitive communication. He is a CEO in the age of Twitter, making calls that are very different from his predecessors — we take a closer look.

Standing Strong

Recently, a woman in Bengaluru alleged that a Zomato delivery partner had assaulted her. On his part, the driver denied the allegations, stating that the woman had punched herself, putting the blame on him. In the chaos that ensued on social media, a statement was released by Zomato — shared on Twitter by Goyal. It came with a caption where he mentioned that he was chiming in about the incident. This changed the narrative from it being a brand’s statement to one that was coming in from the top leadership. The use of ‘I’ instead of ‘We’ helped Goyal take charge and communicate more effectively.

Earlier, in a case where religious sentiments were involved, Goyal had publicly supported the brand’s stance. Back then though, the communication was still in ‘We’, highlighting how he was speaking as a brand and not just a leader.

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Accepting Faults

In a report where Zomato had ranked at the bottom, Goyal’s tweet of acknowledgment was a humble move. It highlighted how top leadership can accept faults and make promises to be better without harming the brand perception of their business. Again, it helped express how at the core of Zomato are people — real people.

Zomato ranked at the bottom of 2020 Fairwork India scores. We knew we had things to work on, but we didn’t know that there is so much room for improvement.https://t.co/q9YeoxJ07I — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 16, 2020

I thank Fairwork for being a credible mirror for the entire ecosystem. Your work has hit the right spot. 🙏



Cc @TowardsFairWork — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 16, 2020

Sharing Success Stories

Just like the bad bits, announcing good things from a personal handle makes them more humane and personal. Here, the communication is put forth in ‘Our/We’ rather than ‘I’ — interesting use of language that makes it impactful (and celebratory when the news is really good).

Milestone Alert – our food delivery services are now available in 500 cities in India. Over the past month, we launched in 120 cities – bringing the daily average to 4 new launches!



To learn more – https://t.co/BoOldw3QJz pic.twitter.com/8lej2a8Alw — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Making Corporate Announcements

Corporate announcements on Twitter are perhaps the most common and obvious communication one can expect from a CEO. Time and again, Goyal has leveraged his personal profile to communicate the ongoings at Zomato. Such tweets help people identify the core stakeholders at the organisation — and helps in holding them responsible.

Here's to making Zomato a little more inclusive every day. Thank you to all the women leaders at Zomato for driving this change. https://t.co/K2l9287QBj — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 8, 2020

Our delivery partners travel 100-200 kms/day to deliver food to our customers. The increase in fuel prices has increased their monthly spend on fuel by ₹600-800 (~3% of their monthly income). (1/n) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 25, 2021

This increase has been rolled out in 40 cities already, and will follow in other cities very soon. This new pay structure is designed to automatically adapt to any future changes in fuel prices. (3/n) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 25, 2021

Note – we are not yet passing on this cost to our customers. (5/5) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 25, 2021

Updating With Live Commentary

As the country was moving towards a new year on 31st December 2020, in a socially-distanced manner, food was being ordered at lightning speed. It was a busy day for the team at Zomato, and the servers that connect them. That night, Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to share a live commentary of how things were functioning behind-the-scenes. It helped the brand garner engagement (and potentially more orders). People became a part of the process. Things might not have been as exciting or intriguing had these tweets been shared by the brand’s handle.

3,200 opm right now https://t.co/U7L5FCaW7n — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

OPM 3,500.



There are 1 lakh live orders right now. 1 lakh food deliveries in transit right now – between the kitchens, and the bikes.



Never seen this before. https://t.co/EiWRgc8xLU — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Ok guys. I gotta go. Team is saying saale kuch kaam bhi kar le. Gotta live upto the expectations.



Happy new year everyone. I wish you a mind blowing 2021. Saare 2020 ke paap dhoega 2021.



Cheers! https://t.co/UbAzE3znlu — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Ok I am back. That was some good pizza. https://t.co/nzyJwhlEw3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Industry-wide Advocacy

2020 was a year of all things tough for the Food & Beverages sector. While brands and businesses have been vocal about the issues they were facing, there was an added layer of professional emotions when these conversations were being spearheaded by top leaderships — as can be seen from Goyal’s tweets on the issue.

To understand the effects of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry, we reached out to thousands of restaurants and customers across various cities in India, resulting in an insightful report.



Link to the Indian Restaurant Industry Report (PDF) – https://t.co/yGc647agi7



[1/n] pic.twitter.com/lP7ICq9Zi4 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 19, 2020

Zomato has delivered 7 crore food orders since the lockdown started. We estimate that between other food aggregators & direct restaurant channels, Indians have ordered 20 crore times since March. There have been 0 reported cases of COVID transmission due to food delivery.



[3/n] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 19, 2020

Lastly, we thank all our restaurant partners and customers for their candid participation in this study. We hope this gives restaurant owners some useful data and points of view to plan for the future of their businesses.



[5/5] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 19, 2020

Deepinder Goyal has been leveraging his Twitter presence to create waves of conversations. Sometimes, instead of putting across his two cents, he retweets other people — thoughts that align with his agenda. One of the best lessons one could learn from his communication on Twitter is how sometimes the copy is written in ‘I’ and sometimes ‘We’. It helps differentiate the statements (when made on a (professionally) personal level and when as a brand representative) as well as add value to them.

