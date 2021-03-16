Samosa Chat: Lessons for being a sensible netizen ft Sumanto Chattopadhyay

Sumanto Chattopadhyay ’s social media has been a testimonial to his immense creative abilities and talents. Let’s have a quick look at his social media journey in Episode 2 of Samosa Chat.

Currently donning the role of Chairman & Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, Chattopadhyay debuted on social media about a decade ago with Facebook. The latest episode of Samosa Chat ft Sumanto Chattopadhyay tracks the creative connoisseur’s take on social media and what it takes to be a sensible netizen.

For the longest time, Chattopadhyay was only on Facebook since back then it was not really a commercial platform and was only considered a fun place to connect with friends. Facebook was his first love; over the years, he got acquainted with YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter—but was not really active on any of them.

With social media giving everyone a platform to express their views and opinions, Chattopadhyay stays not too far behind. When he feels strongly about something, he expresses his views but avoids getting into squabbles about them which he thinks is too distasteful.

Ever since he started The English Nut, he spends a lot more time on social media in order to upload his posts, to engage with subscribers and followers.

On social media, Chattopadhyay likes stuff that moves him—it could be the arts or puppy dogs, something that educates and gives insights into human beings—physically, mentally, culturally.

Take a look at the Samosa Chat Sumanto with Sumanto Chattopadhyay below to know how he deals with online trolls and his favorite brands on social media in the rapid-fire round.

Comments