Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Nike, Ford India, & more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Ford India, Nike, Audi India, BBC News, KFC, the many roles of Alia Bhatt in the socioverse, and more.

Long Reads

Chumbak Marketing Head on creating lifestyle-driven communication

Shazia Zafar from Chumbak shares insights on the brand’s social media strategy, the latest brand campaign – #WithChumbak, influencer marketing, content creation, and distribution blueprint, and more. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Saffola Cooking Oil, advocating healthy living before it became cool

If learning and adapting to the evolving times had to be characterized, the Saffola Oil advertising journey has epitomized the philosophy. We take a detailed look at the brand journey that vowed to take care of millions of hearts. Read more here.

Scroll Through

The Three Roles Of Alia Bhatt: Endorser, Creator & Entrepreneur

Along with the several roles played by Alia Bhatt in her acting career, the three roles tapping the potential of social media have also played a significant part in her commercial success. Here we unravel behind the scenes of Alia – the Endorser, Creator & Entrepreneur. Read more here.

Lullabies & Bedtime Stories: How mattress brands are tapping audio marketing strategies

Social Samosa takes a look at how mattress brands have been increasingly banking on the power of audio, integrating it into their social media strategy to advocate healthy sleep amidst the younger demographic. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Nike’s digital campaign salutes ‘The Toughest Athletes’

The one-minute ad film by Nike defines would-be mothers through athletic terms and taps into the powerful potential of motherhood. Read more here.

Alcohol brands raise a glass to St. Patrick’s Day 2021

With spirited campaigns, easy cocktail recipes, and live events, global alcohol brands are all set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021. Read more here.

CoorDown campaign shows how inclusive hiring goes a long way

Created by SMALL and supported by LinkedIn, Start The Hiring Chain Campaign aims to dispel myths around the employment of persons with Down Syndrome. Read more here.

Campaigns

Tata Sky’s digital campaign aims to unify people through television sets

Tata Sky’s ‘Har Ghar Ki Khidki’ campaign portrays the candid emotions of viewers while enjoying their choice of entertainment on Tata Sky. Read more here.

Audi India takes a stand against stereotypes surrounding women drivers

Conceptualized by BBH India, the International Women’s Day campaign released by Audi India features women crushing gender-based stereotypes under their cars. Read more here.

Ford India’s EcoSport SE campaign features a quirky take on twin sibling relationships

Ford India brought the latest variant to its compact SUV EcoSport’s line-up with an advertising campaign by BBDO India that takes a leaf out of the lives of identical twins. Read more here.

Fintech start-up Fi looks for 21 ‘Chief Broke Officers’

A neobank for salaried millennials, Fi has rolled out its first consumer awareness campaign on LinkedIn. Read on to know more…Read more here.

POCO India re-invents brand identity in new campaign

POCO India in its new campaign ‘Made of Mad’, focuses on giving a quirky feel to the brand story, apart from highlighting its ideology. Read more here.

BBC News launches Instagram AR filter campaign

BBC News in collaboration with AliveNow launched an AR campaign through Instagram filters that bring awareness to its new offering of broadcasting global news in Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, and more. Read more here.

