Social Media News Round Up: YouTube ad experiments, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Google announcing updates wherein creative and logistical factors, both can be experimented with to find out the best-suited ad formats for YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn data leaks, and more.

Twitter announces updates for advertisers, and the launch of Curated Categories

The updates include a revamped experience of setting up pre-roll ad campaigns along with the launch of the tool – Curated Categories, along with a prominent viewing of ads for Twitter users. Read more here.

Data of 500+ Million Facebook users leaked online; 6 Million Indian accounts at risk

A total of 106 countries, including India as been affected by the breach. Leaked data includes personally identifiable information and data of Facebook users, such as full name, email ID, location, bio, and more. Read more here.

Facebook Analytics is being shut down

Facebook Analytics will cease functions and would not be available after June 30, 2021. Reports, charts, and insights would be accessible until then. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches Skills Path, for skill-based hiring processes

With a modern-day approach to the available hiring products, and in an effort to improve skill-based hiring for recruiters on the platform, LinkedIn has introduced Skills Path. Read more here.

Twitter Marketing India launches content series highlighting advertising trends

Twitter Marketing India is bringing Share of Voice – a new voice content series for and with brands, marketers, and creators in the country. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Dynamic Ads for streaming platforms

Dynamic Ads, the new ad solution by Facebook is intended to enable streaming brands to showcase their content library through a carousel highlighting the right titles. Read more here.

Clubhouse announces Payments for creators

Clubhouse introduces its monetization feature called Payments to allow creators on the platform to send and receive payments. Read more here.

Google announces experiments to improve YouTube video ads

The experiments would be rolled out globally in Google Ads and can be set up by advertisers to analyze the impact of different video ads and gauge their potential against campaign objectives on YouTube. Read more here.

Facebook launches resources for users to celebrate Ramadan

As users around the world continue to face containment measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook has released few resources that will help them celebrate the holy month of Ramadan virtually. Read more here.

Data of 500M LinkedIn users leaked, might include personal information

Over 500 million LinkedIn users data leaked on the dark web, includes personal information User IDs, full name, email addresses, phone numbers, linked social media profiles and other work-related data. Read more here.

Facebook surprises users with new ‘layout’ feature

The new photo ‘layouts’ feature, soon to be out on Facebook, will provide a different presentation to your posted images on the platform. Read more here.

