Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. P&G, Akshaya Patra, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features the social media campaigns of Ariel highlighting the journey of Kerala’s first transgender doctor, Hey Girls urging people to stand against period poverty.

Campaigns

New Ariel campaign highlights Dr. VS Priya’s courageous journey

The #MakeItPossible campaign by Ariel aims to inspire people with Dr. VS Priya’s resilience as she strived to become Kerala’s first transgender doctor, as they foster inclusivity in their brand communication. Read more here.

Long Reads

Expert Speak: With the arrival of a deadly Second Wave are brands doing enough?

While the world hopes to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the advertising industry has pulled back on its marketing efforts, considering the not-so buoyant consumer sentiments amidst a lethal second wave. We speak to industry experts, understanding how the second wave has resulted in a different approach towards crisis communication & its effectiveness. Read more here.

IPL Suspension: Experts discuss the impact on AdSpends & Morale

Experts laud the decision of IPL suspension as they discuss the league’s brand value, the potential impact on advertisers, and the way forward. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Akshaya Patra Foundation, when hard work & marketing helped towards hunger eradication

In a time of crisis, we take a look at how marketing can be of aid to a bigger cause. Presenting the journey of Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO that supplemented its hard work with creating marketing techniques, resulting in a revolution we all know today as Mid Day Meals for children. Read more here.

Scroll Through

How Ministry of Health & Family Welfare makes Family Planning relevant for the common man

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is responsible for raising awareness around family planning, we take a look at some of their recent family planning campaigns – the content themes at work, marketing tactics & overall objective. Read more here.

Digital Travel: Airports & airlines ease commute during the second wave with social media

The arrival of the second wave of COVID-19 also brought another phase of travel restrictions and canceled departures, causing a chaos of queries and unaddressed concerns, that airports and airlines have been managing through social media. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Vanish explores sustainable fashion in new Amazon series

Generation Rewear brings together consumer insights of Vanish, industry expertise of the British Fashion Council and consumer reach of Amazon UK. Read more here.

Hey Girls’ new campaign encourages viewers to take action against period poverty

Titled “Seeing Red”, the new ad campaign by the ‘Hey Girls’ brand deliberately evokes rage and anger in the audience to motivate them into taking action against period poverty. Read more here.

P&G’s Tokyo Olympic campaign shows how athletes’ mothers groom not just champions but good humans

With ‘Love Leads to Good’, P&G showcases the impact mothers have on their child, thanking them for nurturing kids into standup humans who lead with love. Read more here.

Comments