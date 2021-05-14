Social Media News Round Up: Clubhouse Android launch, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by the launch of Clubhouse on Android, Snapchat announcing the rollout of Creator Marketplace, and more.

Snapchat announces the launch of Creator Marketplace

In an effort to create more monetizable opportunities for creators and streamline the process of collaborating with brands, Snapchat will be launching a Creator Marketplace. The social media app is also adding new titles to the Snap Originals library. Read more here.

Facebook tests Neighborhoods, a local experience

Facebook Neighborhoods is an in-app destination to connect with and build local communities and groups that allow to share a common space with neighbors and participate in local events, along with discovering places nearby. Read more here.

YouTube launches subscribers-only Live feature for creators

With the introduction of the subscribers-only Live feature, YouTube gives creators a chance to engage with their loyal community creating a premium vibe. Read more here.

Facebook tests prompt encouraging users to read an article before sharing

In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform, Facebook introduces a prompt feature that asks users to read the news articles before sharing. Read more here.

Pinterest launches an overview of ad campaigns process & promotions

Sharing a guide on how to use Pinterest Ads manager, the platform aims at helping Pinners with the process of ad campaigns and promotions. Read more here.

Instagram users can now add their pronouns to their bio

With the introduction of a feature that lets the users add pronouns to their profiles, Instagram is adding a way for people to express themselves openly on the platform. Read more here.

YouTube announces 100 Mn fund to reward Shorts’ creators

The 100 Mn USD fund will be distributed to creators in 2021 and 2022, who garner the highest engagement and views on YouTube Shorts. Read more here.

Twitter releases Covid-19 relief initiatives in India

From partnering with media organizations to bring Covid-19 news in multiple languages and amplifying requests on the platform, Twitter is doing its bid to support a nation in crisis. Read more here.

Clubhouse is now available on Android

Clubhouse for Android has now been rolled out in beta, starting with US, followed by a gradual launch in English-speaking countries, and the global rollout. Read more here.

