Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Durex, OnePlus & more

Here’s to another week of some social media campaigns rolled out, along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features KyaTrade bringing in light the expertise needed for stock trading, Pinterest campaign showcasing how LGBTQIA+ community represents themselves & many more.

Social Media Campaigns

Durex launches Let’s Talk About It campaign in the Northeast market

Reckitt launched Year 2 of The Birds and Bees Talk program, which is directed towards the adolescents between the age group- 10 to 19 Years in the six states of North-Eastern India. Read more here.

KyaTrade’s new campaign brings to light the expertise needed in stock trading

KyaTrade’s new campaign sheds light on the fact that stock trading and investment requires knowledge and guidance, and isn’t a piece of cake like it is usually made to be. Read more here.

OnePlus releases interactive AR activation to bring real-time experience of the new Nord

With the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the brand adopted an interactive AR gaming route to promote and bring the Nord series’ experience for consumers through engaging activation. Read more here.

Long Reads

Keeping jewelry at the heart of all traditions: Decoding Tanishq’s marketing strategy ft. Ranjani Krishnaswamy

With Ranjani Krishnaswamy from Tanishq India, we attempt to decode Tanishq’s marketing strategy and understand how to encash relevance through heartwarming campaigns for the consumers. Read more here.

Keeping it Trendy: The Souled Store’s social media strategy for customer retention & acquisition

Scrolling through The Souled Store’s robust Instagram presence, we sit back to decode The Souled Store social media strategy that packs pop-culture-infused content and marvel-lous experience for its visitors. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Bata India’s revolutionization of seasonal footwear one ad a time

From reliable school shoes and padded slippers for the elder to now fashionable and “surprisingly Bata” – the Bata advertising journey has evolved with the changing consumer behavior and demands. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Ronaldo wipes four billion USD from Coca Cola market value with one slide

True influence shows a measurable impact on a brand, sometimes causing a loss-generating effect, and one move by Cristiano Ronaldo resulted in crashing consequences for Coca Cola. Read more here.

BSES Social Media War Room: Entering the social CRM arm of an electricity utility brand

Real-time responses to power supply issues over social media are transforming transparency for BSES customers, here’s how Futuready Media is chipping in. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Pinterest campaign shows how the LBGTQIA+ community represents themselves

Minorities in the world have always faced a major lack of representation in mainstream media, and the new Pinterest campaign portrays how the LGBTQIA+ community represents themselves and found their voice on the platform. Read more here.

Barbie gets an eco-friendly makeover in new Mattel campaign

‘The Future of Pink is Green’, the latest campaign by Mattel introduces its sustainable Barbie collection made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Read more here.

