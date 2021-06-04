Social Media News Round Up: Twitter Fleet Ads & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by the launch of ads in Twitter Fleets, along with Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service.

YouTube releases policies & tools to protect creators from harassment

With the hate speech and harassment policies on YouTube, alongside tools that give creators the option to report violative content and moderate abusive comments, the platform aims to protect the creators against hate and harassment. Read more here.

Facebook Update: Monetization features for Gaming VOD

Monetization features for Gaming VOD creators on Facebook include Stars for gaming that are used as a way to showcase support to the creator, live breaks during the live stream gaming video, and more. Read more here.

Twitter launches Fleet ads for advertisers

With the introduction of Fleet ads, Twitter aims to provide a creative space for advertisers to showcase their brand in form of images and videos; analytics for the ads will be in Twitter ads metrics. Read more here.

Instagram announces updates and festival for Pride Month

Instagram has launched a new sticker pack, rainbow gradient hashtags, and rainbow gradient story ring, also announcing a partnership with The Queer Muslim Project, to present the second edition of the Digital Pride Festival. Read more here.

WhatsApp Business announces updates for a speedy experience

WhatsApp Business updates include new messaging features, support for more types of messages, a faster set-up process, and more. Read more here.

Twitter officially launches paid subscription service called Twitter Blue

With the introduction of Twitter Blue, users will get access to various features like customer support, Bookmark folders, Reader mode, and more through the paid subscription service. Read more here.

