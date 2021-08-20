Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Paperboat, OkCupid, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week featuresCadbury’s new campaign, Independence Day 2021 campaigns, and the #BrandSaga of Paperboat marketing, and much more.

Social Media Campaigns

Fogg picturizes the idiom ‘Haathi toh nikal gaya, bus pooch baaki hai’ for new campaign

To bring alive the message to stay patient in the covid times, Fogg visualized an elephant as a metaphor with the often-used idiom ‘Haathi toh nikal gaya, bus pooch baaki hai‘. Read more here.

Danish Sait dons the Zomato uniform in new campaign

In its latest campaign, Zomato roped in the Bengaluru-based comedian Danish Sait as a delivery partner, who travels the city and shares his experience of the day as a vlog. Read more here.

Cadbury Celebrations adds a touch of hope with its latest Raksha Bandhan campaign

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, Cadbury Celebrations partners with Social Hardware to help the differently-abled children in its latest Raksha Bandhan campaign. Read more here.

Sleepy Owl releases a ‘Mute’ campaign to cut through the noise

With two videos under their mute campaign series, Sleepy Owl advocates the idea that good products speak for themselves. Read more here.

Dunzo features Sunny Deol in its new #DunIn19 campaign

Dunzo, the delivery services app released a campaign to create awareness about its latest service offering amongst consumers, with Sunny Deol recreating his popular character from the ’90s from the movie, Damini. Read more here.

FirstCry celebrates fussy moms in the new brand campaign

The multi-media brand campaign attempts to support and salute fussiness amongst new-age Mothers, an aspect that often gets criticized by society. Read more here.

Long Reads

The Freemium Model: Role of AVOD in the Indian OTT advertising ecosystem

AVOD helps brands get an engaged audience and viewers get free content. Experts share what works in AVOD from content and advertising perspective. Read more here.

Making virtual dating accessible: Anukool Kumar on the OkCupid marketing strategy

As pandemic changes/redefines the landscape of virtual dating, OkCupid India attempts to stand out by creating customized solutions and experiences. Anukool Kumar shares how the OkCupid marketing strategy helps in creating brand awareness and eventually revenues. Read more here.

In the digital era, flexibility & choice have moved into the consumers’ hands: Ashish Bhasin

Industry veteran, Ashish Bhasin shares pertinent insights and tips for brands and agencies, highlighting the current landscape of the A & M Industry, trends he foresees in the coming quarter, and tips on creating agile work processes. Read more here.

Samosa Talks: How Branded Content on Instagram moves business outcomes

Ignorable ads, decreased attention span, reduced tolerance levels for promotional material, branded content is known to solve these problems, but an overabundance of content brings a different set of challenges. Here we resolve this concern and explain how this marketing method can drive productive results for businesses on Instagram. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Independence Day Campaigns 2021 outline the diverse shades of freedom

With restrictions on every step, and containment measures in place, brands reflect upon the chains and shackles created by the pandemic, while celebrating the country’s freedom through Independence Day Campaigns 2021. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Paperboat and nostalgia-driven marketing in the digital era

Impactful storytelling, impeccable visuals, on-point narration – packaged together form the base of a Paperboat ad film. Evoking several memories through time, the Paperboat advertising journey has been one of a kind. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Barclays celebrates 20 years of Premier League sponsorship with new campaign

With real-life snippets and documentary-style interview footage of Reece and Lauren James, professional football players, and siblings, Barclays celebrates 20 years of sponsoring Premier League, through the siblings’ love for football, in the new campaign. Read more here.

