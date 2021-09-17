Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Cadbury, PlayStation, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Met Gala 2021 brand creatives, in-depth features on the most marketable athlete – Cristiano Ronaldo, and Unacademy’s social media strategy, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

Ranveer Singh dons a superhero avatar for Star Sports ‘Sunday Night Football’ campaign

The campaign film features Premier League’s Indian ambassador Ranveer Singh as Captain SNF, the new superhero of PL, who encourages fans to salvage their mundane Sunday nights by watching ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Star Sports Select. Read more here.

Ogilvy brings back the iconic dancing girl ad with a gender-balanced perspective

In the 2021 version of ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka‘ campaign, the Cadbury Cricket ad shows the girls’ cricket team player hitting a century and her boyfriend jumps on the field to dance and celebrate her smashing performance, taking a gender-balanced approach, in line with the times. Read more here.

Niantic launches campaign for #PokemonGO5YearAnniversary; reveals India plans

Launched in 2016, Pokémon GO became a phenomenon owing to its novel gameplay, lovable characters, and the facets of exploration, mobility, and community built-in. Niantic also shares its bullish plans for the Indian market. Read more here.

Powering ropes in influencers to market its creator community – HP Creator’s Garage

HP’s new short film featuring DIVINE is dedicated to young creators, who are defying conventional professional paths and exploring a whole new realm of career choices. The campaign is aimed at directing creators towards their community, HP Creator’s Garage. Read more here.

Saina Nehwal joins hands with Sofit to reveal her fit & fab mantra

In the Sofit campaign video, Saina Nehwal talks about having the right balance and how plant-based Sofit comes with many added benefits and is delicious too. Read more here.

In-Depth

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Most Marketable Athlete

The male world record holder of most goals scored in international soccer matches, winner of 5 Ballon d’Or, and 4 Golden Shoes, who also effectively uses his social presence for endorsements and owned brands – presenting the world’s most marketable athlete – Cristiano Ronaldo. Read more here.

Democratizing education with a modern-day twist: Decoding Unacademy’s social media strategy ft. Karan Shroff

With learning at the heart of all things communication, Unacademy claims to be a contemporary brand with an aim to be a learner’s only go-to platform. Taking cues from the edtech company’s social presence and insights from Karan Shroff, we parse the Unacademy social media strategy and marketing blueprint. Read more here.

#BadlaavHumseHai: How AU Small Finance Bank is making banking digital-friendly

In a bid to expand its target group across the country AU Small Finance Bank rolled out its first campaign series ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’. The bank plans to reach across Tier I to Tier III cities with the campaign – we speak to the brand-agency partners to find out more. Read more here.

Marketing an office in the WFH era: A look at WeWork marketing strategy

As the definition of the term ‘office’ changes and the demand for hybrid workspaces rise, we take a look at how WeWork India has been marketing office in a world pivoted towards work from home. A look at the WeWork marketing strategy. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Brands join Met Gala Kim Kardashian moment with chucklesome creatives

Met Gala 2021 saw celebrities from across the globe marking their attendance for the most-awaited fashion event and as always there were a few outfits that stole the show, getting the ‘memer’ mills churning. Read more here.

iPhone13 launch raises brands’ tongue-in-cheek creative quotient

We cruise through the iPhone13 launch brand creatives which created a buzz on the internet as much as the grand Apple launch event did. Read more here.

Brand Saga: The Curious Case of Ambuja Cement & the wall that refused to break

As Ambuja Cement brought back its iconic Deewar campaign featuring Boman Irani in a new avatar, narrating a different and even funnier tale, we just had to revisit this brand’s iconic advertising legacy. Here we share it with you…Read more here.

Lingerie, Choices & Music: A marketing tactic that helps brands connect with bra wearers

Taking the lyrical poetry route seems to be a popular choice among lingerie brands, we take a look at this tactic as a marketing strategy and how it works for lingerie brands. Read more here.

Global Samosa

PlayStation introduces Playtopia in its new global advertisement

With top-notch graphics and a new fantastical city, PlayStation is back with a new game concept. The new advertisement has received mixed reactions from the gamers community. Read more here.

As Work from Office resumes, Petco urges viewers to look after their pet’s mental health

While the world preps up to join the workforce in person, the 45 second commercial by Petco raises a question What Now? Putting the spotlight on how pets experience social anxiety when left alone. Read more here.

Education Above All Foundation calls attention to growing attacks on schooling

In an uncompromisingly forthright campaign, the global foundation Education Above All weaves a plain sailing narrative into the harsh realities of rising violence against students, teachers, and schools. Read more here.

iPhone 13 campaign launches with a tint of Bollywood

iPhone 13 launch campaign has got all the Bollywood buffs grooving over the ‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune revisited in the background score of the now trending ad. Apple licensed Saregama India’s retro song for the same. Read more here.

Anheuser-Busch campaign urges consumers to steer clear of drunk driving

The campaign by Anheuser-Busch aims to address the increased number of drunk driving fatalities and injury cases, in association with MADD and Uber to make a collective push. Read more here.

Comments